WOMEN'S TENNIS

No. 7 Virginia women's tennis team tops UCF

The No. 7 Virginia women’s tennis team kept its perfect record intact with a 5-2 victory over Central Florida on Friday at the Boar's Head Sports Club.

Despite playing without Emma Navarro, who is playing in a World Tennis Tour 60K tournament this week in Rome, Ga., the Cavaliers improved to 6-0 and earned their second victory over a ranked opponent this season.

Virginia won the doubles point, then was victorious in the first three singles matches in straight sets to secure the victory over the Knights (2-2).

In doubles, the Cavaliers and Knights opened the match by splitting decisions on courts one and three, but UVa's Sofia Munera and Hibah Shaikh secured the doubles point for the Wahoos with a 6-4 win on court two.

In singles, Elaine Chervinksy topped No. 64 Valeriya Zeleya 6-2, 6-1 to put the Cavaliers ahead 2-0. With the win, Chervinsky improved to 2-0 while playing at the No. 1 singles spot for UVa, with both victories coming in straight sets.

Sara Ziodato followed with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Sophia Biolay, then Shaikh clinched the match with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Nandini Sharma.

UCF picked up its first point when Munera retired late in the third set. With the match decided, both courts two and four played third-set super tiebreakers instead of full sets. Marie Matel of UCF won her tiebreaker 13-11 against Amber O’Dell, while Natasha Subhash topped No. 37 Evgeniya Levashova 12-10 for the final margin.

Friday's match was the final tune-up for the Cavaliers before they head to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships, which will take place Feb. 11-14 at the Nielsen Tennis Center in Madison, Wisc.

Virginia 5, UCF 2

Nonconference matchup

