No. 7 Virginia women's soccer team rallies from two goals down to beat No. 2 North Carolina

The No. 7 Virginia women’s soccer team opened ACC play in thrilling fashion on Saturday night.

The Cavaliers rallied from a 2-0 halftime deficit, scoring three second-half goals to take down No. 2 North Carolina, 3-2 at Dorrance Field in Chapel Hill.

It was Virginia’s first win over UNC since the 2014 season and the fifth in program history.

"Anyone that follows the game knows how difficult it is to win at North Carolina — let alone being down by two goals at halftime," Virginia coach Steve Swanson said. "They put such pressure on you for 90 minutes; it was good to see us execute the way we did in the second half.”

Lia Godfrey scored the game-winning goal in the 72nd minute off a pass from Maggie Cagle to cap a rally that saw the Cavaliers (8-0-1, 1-0-0 ACC) score three goals in a span of 18 minutes in the second half.

Rebecca Jarrett began the rally for the Wahoos with a goal in the 54th minute before Alexa Spaanstra hit the equalizer in the 61st minute.

“Obviously I’m really proud of the team," Swanson said, "not just that we got the result, but more because we dug down deep to fight our way back in it and we played the kind of soccer we needed to in order to create the chances we needed to score."

Emily Murphy and Ally Sentnor each scored first-half goals for the Tar Heels (7-2-0, 0-1-0 ACC).

Virginia will hit the road again this upcoming week with a trip to No. 6 Notre Dame on Thursday at 7 p.m.