No. 7 Virginia women's soccer team opens ACC play with top-10 clash with No. 2 North Carolina

There’s no easing into the conference portion of the schedule for the Virginia women’s soccer team.

The No. 7 Cavaliers open their Atlantic Coast Conference slate with a top-10 tussle at No. 2 North Carolina on Saturday at 6 p.m. in Chapel Hill, N.C.

“You can’t take plays off against teams like this,” longtime Hoos coach Steve Swanson said. “You can’t take minutes off. You’ve got to stay focused and that’s why we’re looking forward to the game. It’s going to test you in ways that we haven’t been tested yet this season, and I think that’s a good thing.”

UVa (7-0-1) was dominant through its non-league action, combining to outscore its foes 27-1 over the eight contests. The Cavaliers’ 3.38 goals per game are tied for the fifth best rate in the country, and their .125 goals allowed per game are tied for the second fewest yielded nationally.

They routed then-No. 23 Memphis, 5-0, on Sept. 4 and blanked then-No. 11 Georgetown, 1-0, in late August.

But, “I think the coach in me knows we’re going to have to be more consistent on both sides of the ball,” Swanson said, “and so I think that’s something that maybe the nonconference didn’t bring out as much that we know the ACC is going to bring out. It’s no disrespect to the teams we played at all. There’s just some really, really quality opponents in the ACC and we know we have to be more consistent.”

That begins with the Tar Heels (7-1), whose only loss was a 2-1 setback against top-ranked UCLA earlier this month.

Swanson said how the Cavaliers adjust to North Carolina’s unique style will determine their success level.

“You have to be ready for their pressure,” he said. “You have to understand that’s kind of their bread and butter. They pressure teams more so than any other. They take a lot of pride in that and how you handle that pressure is a key component to the game, and we know that part of it.”

He said UVa will have to create space either with crisp passing or using its athleticism while dribbling in order to manufacture scoring opportunities.

Hoos senior forward Haley Hopkins, a second-year transfer from Vanderbilt, leads the ACC and is tied for seventh in the country with seven goals. She’s one of eleven Cavaliers with at least one goal this season.

Swanson said Hopkins has a great feel for her role on the team and that, “she’s obviously been a factor for us so far this season and we anticipate she will be as well down the stretch.”

North Carolina has standout players, too. Forward Avery Patterson’s six goals are the second most in the league behind Hopkins’ seven. And forward-midfielder Sam Meza (one goal, three assists) was an All-ACC Preseason Team choice just like UVa forward Alexa Spaanstra and midfielder Lia Godfrey were ahead of the campaign’s start.

UVa is 1-17-1 all-time on the road against UNC, and played the Tar Heels to a two-overtime scoreless draw there in the sides’ last meeting last year.

The schedule does not let up either. Following the trip to UNC, the Cavaliers play at No. 6 Notre Dame on Thursday and go to No. 3 Duke on Sept. 30 after hosting Louisville on Sept. 25. Their stretch of three of four games against ranked teams away from home only concludes by returning to Charlottesville to meet defending national champion and No. 12 Florida State on Oct. 6.

“We’re excited,” Swanson said, “and obviously with Carolina, you’ve got to be good in all phases of the game and we understand that and are looking forward to that challenge.”