A nine-run first inning sparked No. 7 Virginia in its 16-4 blowout win over visiting Mount St. Mary’s in non-conference action on Wednesday afternoon at Disharoon Park.

The victory was the Cavaliers’ (30-4) sixth straight, and the Hoos had no problem taking advantage of the Mountaineers’ (15-16) inability to find the strike zone early. Five consecutive UVa hitters reached via walk or hit by pitch in the opening frame before right fielder Casey Saucke’s bases-loaded, line-drive double to left field sent two runs across the plate, pushing the Cavaliers ahead 4-3.

Behind Saucke, second baseman Henry Godbout delivered a two-run double of his own ahead of shortstop Griff O’Ferrall’s RBI single.

O’Ferrall, who raised his to .397 on Wednesday, was 3-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBI. It was his seventh three-hit performance of the campaign.

In the third, the Hoos added to their lead on third baseman Jake Gelof’s 14th home run of the season. The two-run shot was the junior’s fifth longball in as many games. He set the school record for career home runs on Tuesday and added to his total against the Mountaineers, reaching 39 homers for his career.

UVa starting pitcher Cullen McKay surrendered all four Mount Saint Mary’s runs. But after McKay, the Cavaliers’ bullpen allowed only three hits over the final seven innings. Junior reliever Avery Mabe struck out the side in the eighth inning. VCU transfer Chase Hungate (3-0) earned the win for his 2.1 innings of shutout ball.

The Cavaliers return to ACC play on Friday, when they welcome Pittsburgh to Charlottesville for the start of a three-game series beginning at 6 p.m.

Douglass earns another accolade

Virginia senior Kate Douglass was named ACC Women’s Swimming and Diving Scholar Athlete of the Year, the conference announced on Wednesday.

Douglass, who earlier in the week was tabbed as the ACC Swimmer of the Year for leading UVa to its third straight national title with three individual championships and four relay wins, also was outstanding in the classroom. She has a 3.56 GPA and will graduate next month with a degree in statistics.