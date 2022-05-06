No. 7 Virginia men's tennis team cruises past Fairleigh Dickinson in NCAA Tournament opener

The No. 7 Virginia men’s tennis team cruised a 4-0 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson on Friday in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on the indoor courts at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

The matches were moved indoors due to inclement weather.

UVa, which need just under an hour and a half to complete the victory, won all six first sets and was leading in the second set on two of the three remaining courts when play was halted.

“I thought our guys were focused — all business out there," Virginia coach Andres Pedroso said. "I tell them to take it just one match at a time. Just try and be the most prepared and go out there. Understand you've done the work, be at peace with it and fight as hard as you can.”

Senior Gianni Ross and sophomore Jeffrey von der Schulenburg opened the match with a 6-2 win on the third doubles court, then grad student Bar Botzer and sophomore Chris Rodesch clinched the doubles point for Virginia with a 6-3 victory on the top court.

In singles, Ross sailed through a 6-1, 6-0 win over Niclas Pietsch on court four. Rodesh and Botzer finished their matches on courts one and five within moments of one another, with Rodesch winning 6-1, 6-2 on court one and Botzer clinching the match for the Wahoos with a 6-0, 6-1 victory on court five.

The Cavaliers (23-5) advance to face VCU (22-6) in the second round on Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Virginia Tennis Facility at Boar's Head.

VCU, which is ranked No. 31 in the latest ITA team rankings, edged Penn 4-3 in its opening match in a three-hour battle on Friday afternoon to advance to the second round.

UVa women open NCAA play Saturday

The No. 5 Virginia women’s tennis team (20-5) opens play in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday against Youngstown State at the Virginia Tennis Facility at Boar's Head Resort. The match is slated to begin at 1 p.m.

Army and Princeton will meet in the other Charlottesville Regional match at 10 a.m. Both matches are scheduled to be played outdoors but could be moved to the indoor courts at Boar's Head if there is inclement weather.

The Cavaliers head into the NCAA Tournament have won nine of their past 10 matches, including three wins over teams in the top 3 in the ITA Rankings at the times of their matches.

Virginia is led by Emma Navarro, who retained her No. 1 singles ranking in the final regular-season ITA rankings and earned the top seed in the NCAA Singles Championship. Navarro is 20-1 this season and has won her last 10 matches. Navarro and Hibah Shaikh moved up to a No. 3 doubles ranking and will be the No. 3 seed in the NCAA Doubles Championship. They are the first UVA tandem to earn a top-four seeding in the championship.