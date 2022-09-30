No. 7 Virginia field hockey team shuts out No. 5 Louisville for third-straight win

Daniela Mendez-Trendler scored two first-half goals to lead the No. 7 Virginia field hockey team to a 2-0 victory over No. 5 Louisville on Friday at the UVa Turf Field.

The Cavaliers (6-3, 2-1 ACC) won their third straight game.

“We had a good week of practice," Virginia coach Michele Madison said. "The team's finding their groove. They found it again today. They're having fun doing it. We were able to find each other on the field and create attack out of the defense.”

Mendez-Trendler got UVa on the board just 2:26 into the game. Senior Laura Janssen found Mendez-Trendler with a nice pass, setting her up with a one-on-one chance with Louisville goalkeeper Sasha Elliott in front of the net. Mendez-Trendler took advantage of the opportunity to put the Hoos up 1-0.

Mendez-Trendler struck again with just over three minutes remaining in the first quarter when she scored on a pass from Anneloes Knol to give UVa a 2-0 lead.

Louisville’s best scoring chance came three minutes into the fourth quarter when a foul right in front of the goal resulted in a penalty stroke for the Cardinals (8-2, 0-2 ACC), but Aimee Plumb's attempt was wide, preserving the 2-0 score.

The Cardinals had four penalty corners in the final eight minutes of the game, but three attempts were blocked and the fourth was saved by UVa freshman goalkeeper Jet Trimborn.

Trimborn (3-0) finished with four saves as she picked up her second-straight shutout. Trimborn has not yielded a goal in 144:07 of ACC action so far this season. Elliott had six saves for Louisville.

Virginia held a 12-9 edge in shots. Six of Louisville’s nine shots came in the fourth quarter. The Cardinals held a 5-1 advantage in penalty corners

The Cavaliers conclude their homestand on Sunday when they host No. 19 William & Mary at 1 p.m. at Klöckner Stadium.