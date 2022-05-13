No. 7 Virginia downs No. 10 South Carolina 4-0 to advance to NCAA quarterfinals

The No. 7 Virginia men’s tennis team (25-5) advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Tennis Team Championship with a 4-0 victory against No. 10 South Carolina (23-7) on Friday at the Charlottesville Super Regional.

“South Carolina is a top-10 team. They've got top-five wins, so we knew we were going to have our hands full," said Virginia head coach Andres Pedroso. "I thought the guys handled it well. There were some ups and downs. Going from outdoors to indoors is always challenging, but, our guys were total pros out there. So I'm proud of them. We competed until the end and played solid. Whatever came our way, we were ready for.”

The match started outdoors with the Cavaliers taking the doubles point, but moved indoors midway through singles after a passing rain shower made the courts unplayable. After a 30-minute delay, play resumed with Virginia picking up wins on the bottom three singles courts to take the match. Grad student Bar Botzer clinched the victory with a win on court six.

In doubles, senior Gianni Ross and sophomore Jeffrey von der Schulenburg opened the match with a 6-4 win on court three. The Gamecocks evened it with a 6-3 victory on court one. Senior Ryan Goetz and sophomore Iñaki Montes won a deuce point to close out a 6-4 victory on two to give UVa the 1-0 lead.

In singles, each team had won two first sets when play was moved indoors. Goetz closed out his first set 6-4 shortly after play was resumed. Sophomore Chris Rodesch took the nation’s top-ranked singles player, Daniel Rodrigues, to a tiebreaker in the first set, but Rodrigues pulled out the 7-5 win to split the first sets 3-3 between the two teams.

Both Montes and Botzer, who had dropped their first sets, won their second sets to force deciders.

Ross gave the Cavaliers a 2-0 lead by closing out a 6-4, 7-5 win against James Story on court five. Goetz followed with a 6-4, 6-1 win against Raphael Lambling on four. Botzer took his third set 6-2 against Casey Hoole to clinch the victory.

“I just want to thank everyone here in Charlottesville and the UVa community that came out to cheer us on," said Pedroso. "For this to be our last match this year here in Charlottesville and to have the crowd that we had, it's just awesome. We love playing in front of them. They make it special for us to play in the orange and blue.”

Virginia will take on either No. 2 Florida or No. 15 North Carolina on Thursday, May 19, at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex in Champaign, Ill.