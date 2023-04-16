It was the timely, come-through-in-the-clutch hit Virginia was waiting all weekend for.

Through the first two games and five innings of the Cavaliers’ series against Pittsburgh, they left 23 men on base.

“There are key times when you’ve got to be opportunistic,” said UVa center fielder Ethan O’Donnell.

So, he knew if his Hoos were going to avoid being swept by the Panthers, he’d need to make the most of his at bat with the bases loaded. O’Donnell didn’t back down after falling behind by two strikes in the count, either.

The veteran lined a single into center field to plate a pair of runs during UVa’s four-run sixth, helping the No. 7 Cavaliers to an 8-5 finale-salvaging win over Pitt. The Panthers took the first two contests of the series.

“When you’re down like that,” in the count, O’Donnell said, “you’re in a tough spot, but you got to get your feet under you, see [the pitch] late, put the ball in play and let good things happen.”

His knock extended UVa’s advantage to 5-1.

“That was a big hit,” Hoos coach Brian O’Connor said. “The game was kind of influx.”

Ahead of O’Donnell, both Harrison Didawick and Griff O’Ferrall drew walks with the bases full to break a 1-1 tie. The rally started with consecutive singles from Ethan Anderson and Anthony Stephan to begin the inning. A hit by pitch of Casey Saucke packed the bases.

With each Cavalier that reached, the Disharoon Park crowd grew louder and finally was able let out three days worth of anticipation with a burst of cheers when O’Donnell delivered.

“The fans here are amazing,” O’Donnell said, “and it was a tough first two games this weekend, but they were still showing out religiously for this program.”

He finished 3-for-4 with the two RBI and a run scored.

UVa tacked another run on a pinch-hit RBI single by Chris Baker to score Anderson in the seventh and then two more in the eighth on Kyle Teel’s two-run double to the center-field wall. And the Hoos (31-6, 12-6 ACC) needed those runs because Pitt (16-18, 7-9 ACC) had little trouble keeping the game tight against the Cavaliers’ bullpen.

In the visiting seventh, Justin Acal’s two-run homer off Kevin Jaxel cut UVa’s lead to 5-3 and in the eighth Kyle Hess’ two-run shot off Jay Woolfolk narrowed the edge to 6-5.

“Candidly, that was the best win of our season,” O’Connor said.

“Certainly there are games that have been cleaner,” he continued, “or more dominant, but I choose to judge our team on how we respond within a game and we kept fighting back after Pitt would put runs up on the board.”

Said Teel of his double that the Cavaliers had to have: “It’s always good when you can hit the ball hard, but our guys really played tough today.”

He said the ability keep scoring showed the team’s grit and so did the fact that they won the final game of the series and didn’t get swept.

“You’re not going to win every game,” Teel said, “but it’s about how you bounce back.”

Anderson led off the fourth, sixth and seventh innings with singles. He was 3-for-5 with two runs on Sunday and served an igniter for UVa.

The Cavaliers evened the score at 1 in the fourth when Luke Hanson placed a squeeze-bunt try perfectly up the first-base line to send Anderson across home plate. Hanson’s bunt was hard enough to get past the pitcher Kyle Mosley and forced Pitt first baseman Noah Martinez to field it, but he didn’t have a play at home.

Pitt scored the game’s first run on CJ Funk’s solo homer over the fence in right-center field on Hoos starter Jack O’Connor’s first pitch of the second inning.

Aside from the lone longball, O’Connor was steady.

He gave the Cavaliers length when they needed it after Friday starter Brian Edgington failed to pitch into the sixth and Saturday starter Nick Parker failed to reach the fifth.

“Jack buckled down and really made some big pitches,” Brian O’Connor said. “He’s a young freshman and he’s made quality starts every time out there except one, and there aren’t many freshmen who’ve pitched here that you can say that about.”

Jack O’Connor (4-1) struck out four and limited Pitt to three hits over six innings to earn the win. He retired eight in a row from the second through the fourth inning.

Woolfolk loaded the bases in the ninth, but navigated the trouble to record the save.