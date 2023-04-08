The No. 7 Virginia baseball team has developed quite a knack for winning games at Disharoon Park this season.

The Cavaliers worked a little more magic at their home park on Saturday, rallying from deficits twice to earn a 6-5 win over No. 20 Miami. Virginia (27-4, 10-4 ACC) set a program record with its 20th straight win at home dating back to last season and currently own the nation’s longest home winning streak.

The victory also clinched the best-of-three series for UVa, which rolled to a 14-2 win over Miami in Friday night’s series opener. The Wahoos have won four of their five ACC series this season.

Jake Gelof brought home the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI double that put UVa up 6-5. The junior went 3-for-5 with three RBI in the contest. Gelof, who came into the weekend as the ACC’s leader in RBI, now has 49 on the year.

Griff O’Ferrall continued his red-hot hitting at the plate with his third straight multi-hit effort in as many games. He is 10-for-15 (.667) with two doubles, two RBI and six runs scored in that span and has reached base safely in the last 22 games.

Kyle Teel was one of three Cavaliers with three-hit performances. The UVa catcher went 3-for-4 with a run scored and has now reached base in all 31 games this year.

Nick Parker made his first start on the mound for Virginia since leaving the March 24 series opener against Florida State after he was struck in the head by a line drive. The right-hander pitched the first four innings, allowing four runs while striking out three in his return.

Reliever Angelo Tonas was credited with his third win of the season and escaped a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the top of the sixth to keep the game level at 5-5. Jake Berry pitched the next two innings, worked around a pair of Miami base runners and was credited with his third bullpen hold of the year. Jay Woolfolk struck out the final batter of the game with the tying run on base to secure his fourth save of the season.

Things didn’t look good early for the Wahoos. Miami’s second batter of the game, Edgardo Villegas, gave the Hurricanes a 2-0 lead when he launched a ball over the right field wall for his fifth home run of the year.

The Cavaliers responded with a pair of runs in the bottom half of the first. An RBI single by Gelof scored O’Ferrall, then a batter later, Ethan Anderson plated Ethan O’Donnell on an RBI groundout to tie the game at two.

UVa took the first of its three leads in the contest with an RBI triple by Gelof in the third inning. Miami manufactured a pair of runs in the fourth on a sacrifice fly and an RBI groundout to regain the lead at 4-3.

The Cavaliers went in front for the second time on a two-run double by Henry Godbout in the bottom of the fifth. Godbout reached base three times in the contest and went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI.

Virginia’s lead was short-lived as Miami evened the game at five with an RBI single by Dominic Pitelli in the top of the sixth before Gelof delivered the go-ahead run in the bottom of the frame.

The Cavaliers will go for the series sweep on Sunday at 1 p.m. Virginia will have right-hander Jack O’Connor (2-1) on the mound and he will be opposed by righty Alejandro Torres (3-0).