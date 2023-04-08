The No. 7 Virginia baseball team remained unbeaten at Disharoon Park this season with a 14-2 victory over No. 20 Miami on Friday night.

The Cavaliers (26-4, 9-4 ACC) improved to 5-0 in ACC series openers and 18-0 at home this season and matched a program record with their 19th consecutive home win dating back to last season.

Virginia scored the first 13 runs of Friday's game, including seven in its first three trips to the plate, to take command early in Friday's game. The Cavaliers equaled their season-high with four home runs in the contest, including two off the bat of sophomore Casey Saucke.

The multi-home run effort by Saucke was the first of his career and the first by a Cavalier since Jake Gelof against Coastal Carolina in the 2022 NCAA Greenville Regional.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Gelof hit his team-best 10th home run of the season and 35th of his career, moving him into a tie for second place on Virginia’s all-time list. He’s two shy of matching the career program record of 37, held by E.J. Anderson (1995-98).

Seven Cavaliers put forth multi-hit efforts on Friday and eight of the nine in players recorded a hit in the contest.

Kyle Teel went 2-for-5 2ith a run scored and has now reached base in all 30 games this season. O’Ferrall is 7-for-11 in two games this week and extended his reached base streak to 21 games.

Starting pitcher Brian Edgington turned in the longest outing by a UVa pitcher this year by tossing seven innings of one-run baseball. The right hander matched a season-high with 10 strikeouts and scattered four hits to improve to 6-0 on the year. Edgington has allowed two earned runs in his last 17 innings pitched and has lowered his season ERA to 1.59.

Virginia and Miami will continue the series on Saturday at a 3 p.m. at Disharoon Park. The Cavaliers will have right-hander Nick Parker (3-0) on the mound. He will be opposed by Miami righty Alejandro Rosario (2-3).