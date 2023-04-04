The No. 7 Virginia baseball team got back on track with a 4-1 win over Liberty on Tuesday at Worthington Field at Liberty Baseball Stadium in Lynchburg.

After dropping the last two games of its three-game series at Virginia Tech over the weekend, the Cavaliers (25-4) got back in the winner's column thanks in large part to a standout effort from their pitching staff.

UVa used a season-high seven pitchers, who combined for 12 strikeouts.

In his first career start on the mound, freshman Cullen McKay worked the first three innings and struck out a season-high six batters. He struck out the first two batters of the game and ended the second and third innings with strikeouts.

Chase Hungate was credited with his second win of the season after pitching a scoreless fifth inning. Jay Woolfolk was credited with his third save of the season.

The pitching staff got plenty of support from the UVa offense, which came into the game ranked second in the country in hits and racked up 13 more on Tuesday. The Cavaliers have collected 10 or more hits in eight straight games.

Griff O’Ferrall 4-for-5 and scored a pair of runs to extend his reached base streak to 20-games. O’Ferrall's four-hit performance was the fourth of his career and second of the season. Ethan Anderson, who drove in UVa’s first run, went 3-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI.

Kyle Teel finished 1-for-4 with a walk and now has reached base in all 29 games this season. Jake Gelof drew three walks in the contest, matching a career-high.

Virginia was held scoreless through its first four trips to the plate until breaking through on an Anderson two-out RBI single in the fifth. A batter later, Casey Saucke grounded a ball through the middle of the infield that allowed both Ethan O’Donnell and Anderson to score to give UVa a 3-0 advantage. All three runs were unearned due to a Liberty fielding error in the frame.

Teel added an insurance run in the top of the eighth with an opposite field, two-out double that allowed O’Ferrall to score. The double was Teel’s 10th of the season.

Liberty pushed its only run across in the bottom of the eighth on a single up the middle by cleanup hitter Gray Betts. The Flames brought the tying run to the plate in the frame, but Evan Blanco struck out Cam Foster and then induced an inning-ending ground out.

The Cavaliers improved to 17-0 against non-conference opponents this season and have won their last 21 games against non-ACC foes dating back to last season. Virginia’s last lost to a non-conference team came on April 19, 2022, a 9-7 extra-inning loss at VCU.

Virginia returns home this weekend with a three-game series against Miami in a battle for first place in the ACC Coastal Division. The series opener is scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m. at Disharoon Park.