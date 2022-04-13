 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No. 6 Virginia men's tennis team sweeps Virginia Tech

The No. 6 Virginia men’s tennis team picked up a 4-0 victory over Virginia Tech on Wednesday at the Burrows-Burleson Tennis Center in Blacksburg.

The Cavaliers (18-5, 11-0 ACC) have now won their last 13 matches. Virginia also picked up one point in the Commonwealth Clash competition with Wednesday’s win. Virginia Tech currently leads the competition 9.5-4.5

The Hokies (6-16, 2-9 ACC) held an early advantage after winning 6-1 on the top doubles court, but sophomore Iñaki Montes and senior Ryan Goetz evened things with a 6-4 win on court two, then sophomore Alexander Kiefer and senior Gianni Ross won a close match on court three, 7-5, to give the Cavaliers the doubles point.

In singles, grad student Bar Botzer posted a dominant 6-0, 6-1 victory against Michael Shepheard on court four to give UVa a 2-0 advantage. Goetz finished off a 6-1, 6-3 victory against Hugo Maia on court three a few minutes later to make it 3-0, then Ross clinched the victory with a 6-4, 6-2 win against Carlo Donato on court five.

Alexander Kiefer was leading his match on court six 6-3, 5-3 when play was halted.

Virginia closes out the regular season on Sunday at home against Boston College. The match is slated to begin at 1 p.m. at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Sports Club. Sunday’s match is the Cavaliers’ Senior Day, with fifth-years Jackson Allen, Jefferson Dockter and Gianni Ross being honored in a pregame ceremony at 12:50 p.m.

