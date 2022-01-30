No. 6 Virginia men's tennis team advances to ITA Indoor Championships

The Virginia men's tennis team is heading back to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships.

The Cavaliers (5-0) earned a spot in the event with a 4-0 victory over ACC rival Georgia Tech on Sunday in the final of ITA Kickoff Weekend matches at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

Now the Cavaliers head to ITA National Team Indoor Championships, an event the program has won six times, including four straight from 2008-2011 and most recently in 2017, when the tournament was held in Charlottesville. This year's ITA Indoors will take place Feb. 18-21 in Seattle.

Virginia, which has only failed to advance out of ITA Kickoff Weekend twice in the previous 13 years of the tournament, won the doubles point and got singles wins from Jeffrey von der Schulenburg, Ryan Goetz and Gianni Ross to advance.

“We knew Georgia Tech was gonna be tough," Virginia coach Andres Pedroso said. "We had a really tough battle last year with them at the ACC Championship so we knew they were coming with everything they had. The guys were ready. You could tell the in doubles. You could tell in singles. They went on their runs in doubles and we just hung in there and stay composed. We’ve talked a lot about that just staying composed throughout the match. And it paid off.

“I think Georgia Tech is gonna have a deep run in the ACC so it’s good to face them now, to see what they have and see how we matchup against them.”