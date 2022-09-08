No. 5 Virginia women's soccer team rolls past Oregon State to remain unbeaten

The No. 5 Virginia women’s soccer team continued its recent run of dominance Thursday night with a 5-0 victory over Oregon State at Klöckner Stadium.

The Cavaliers (7-0-0) earned their second straight 5-0 victory and have now outscored their opponents by a combined total of 27-1 this season.

Freshman Maya Carter scored a pair of goals and senior Emma Dawson tallied one goal and one assist to lead Virginia, which outshot Oregon State 25-2, including an 11-1 edge in shots on goal. Goalkeeper Michaela Moran picked up her first solo shutout of the season for UVa.

Freshman Maggie Cagle got the Wahoos on the board in the 24th minute with her first career goal.

“This group of first years has been impactful from the beginning,” Virginia coach Steve Swanson said. “We had another one get her first goal tonight in Maggie Cagle. She’s been terrific for us all year.”

Carter, a fellow first-year, doubled the Virginia advantage with a long-range strike in the 41st minute, then made it 3-0 in the final seconds of the first half with her second goal of the night on a nice header.

“Maya Carter scored a really nice goal with her head right before the half and has been making contributions,” Swanson said.

Lia Godfrey scored the Cavaliers’ fourth goal of the night early in the second half when her cross into the box got past the keeper and curled into the goal. Emma Dawson capped the scoring for Virginia with a beautiful strike in the 76th minute.

While the Virginia offense continued its recent tear, the Cavaliers’ back line limited Oregon State to just two shots en route to its sixth consecutive shutout. Virginia has only allowed one goal this season.

The Cavaliers will wrap up their five-game homestand on Sunday afternoon with a 2 p.m. matchup against VCU to close out their nonconference slate. With big ACC matchups on the horizon, Swanson wants to see his team continue to progress.

“We’ve just got to gain continuity because we have some tough tests coming down the road, starting with Sunday,” Swanson said. “We’re progressing and getting better and that’s what we have to do now.”