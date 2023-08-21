The No. 5 Virginia women’s soccer team got goals from four different players, including a brace from Maggie Cagle, in a 5-0 victory over Radford on Sunday night at Klöckner Stadium.

Cagle got the Cavaliers (2-0-0) on the board early by converting a penalty kick after being taken down in the box in the first minute. She doubled Virginia's lead in the 12th minute when she took a pass from Meredith McDermott at the top left of the box and fired a shot past the Radford keeper to record the first multiple-goal game of her collegiate career.

“It was good to get on the board as early as we did," Virginia coach Steve Swanson said. "Early goals help settle the game down a little bit. It was good to see Maggie Cagle get on the board. She’s been playing well for us and we need her to create and score goals."

The Cavaliers got their third goal in the 24th minute when Lacey McCormack found Sarah Brunner, who finished with an authoritative header to give UVa a 3-0 lead at halftime.

Virginia added two more goals in the second half within minutes of each other. Yuna McCormack made it 4-0 Virginia with a goal in the 69th minute, then Maya Carter capped the scoring for the Cavaliers with her 76th-minute goal.

"As the game progressed we got a little bit better," Swanson said. "In the first half, even though we were up, I didn’t feel we were as in control as I would have liked to have had for us. We’ve gotten a little different look each time in our two exhibition games and these two games, and it’s been helpful for us."

Virginia returns to action on Thursday when the Cavaliers host Michigan at 8:15 p.m. in the back half of a doubleheader with the men’s team, who face Iona at 6 p.m.

"We have a big game coming up against Michigan, but I think what we’ve gotten so far should help us and give us a good platform into the game on Thursday,” Swanson.