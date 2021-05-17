No. 5 Virginia men’s tennis team falls to No. 12 USC in Sweet 16

Unfortunately for UVa, USC won a handful of key points in singles and ultimately won three of those five decided matches. The sixth match had UVa with a slight edge, but the outcome wasn’t needed.

After the Trojans jumped out to a 1-0 lead in doubles, the singles matches were competitive. UVa won matches at the No. 4 and No. 6 spot in the singles lineup, with freshman Inaki Montes and senior Gianni Ross winning in straight sets.

USC, however, took the matches at No. 2, No. 3 and No. 5. Redshirt senior Riley Smith was particularly dominant in the No. 2 singles spot, beating UVa freshman Jeffrey von der Schulenburg 6-2, 7-5. He appeared in control from the early stages of the match.

The No. 1 singles match was in the third set, with UVa graduate student Carl Soderlund up a break early in the final set after losing the first set and winning the second in a tiebreaker. Had the Cavaliers taken the doubles point, or any of the other singles matches, Soderlund’s match could have been the deciding point.

“Can’t say enough about Carl Soderlund,” Pedroso said. “Not shocked that the guy at the end of the match was fighting like crazy, and he finished his college career in the right way, just fighting like he always has.”