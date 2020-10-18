No. 5 Virginia men’s soccer team takes positives from 3-2 loss to No. 2 Pittsburgh

Life without last season’s stars is proving to be an adjustment for the Virginia men’s soccer team.
Gone are clutch goals from Daryl Dike. The Cavaliers can’t rely on the consistent passing and reliable possession provided by Joe Bell. The elite defensive leadership from Henry Kessler isn’t available this fall.
To make matters worse, an injured Nathaniel Crofts has missed time, leaving the team without one of its best playmakers.
New faces adjusting to UVa’s culture and program struggled in the first half of the team’s third match of the season, but the scrappy bunch pieced together a fantastic second half to push the game into overtime. Ultimately, Pitt’s attack proved to be too much, and the Cavaliers fell 3-2 in overtime to the No. 2 team in the country.
“On the night, we probably didn’t deserve to lose this game,” head coach George Gelnovatch said. “I do think we’re progressively getting better.”
Despite a clear adjustment to losing several veteran stars, UVa’s newcomers have shown an ability to compete well at the ACC level. The second half Sunday illustrated to Gelnovatch what his team is capable of doing.
The Panthers wasted no time taking a lead in the opening half. Arturo Ordonez fed a pass into Valentin Noel, who ripped a shot past goalkeeper Colin Shutler and into the back of the net. It took Pitt just three minutes to take a 1-0 lead.
Noel added to Pitt’s lead in the 28th minute when UVa misplayed a cross in front of the net, leaving Noel just a few yards away from the goal. Only Shutler stood in his path, and the goalkeeper wasn’t able to reach the bottom left corner of the goal before Noel’s shot.
The 2020 UVa men’s soccer team seems to be building an identity as a tough, pesky group. Compared to last season’s team, the talent and experience aren’t as overwhelming, but the young players never waver in their belief that they can find a way to win.
UVa’s ability to remain engaged for a full 90 minutes — and longer — has been on full display this fall.
After falling behind 2-0 in the first half, the Cavaliers upped the pressure in the second half. While a few of the attacking pushes were a bit sloppy and disjointed, the Wahoos put together plenty of solid passes leading to scoring chances.
The Cavaliers converted one of those chances into a goal when Philip Horton played a cross from the right side of the field to the left side of the box into Kaya Ignacio. While it wasn’t the cleanest finish, Ignacio, a freshman, put the ball into the net to cut the deficit to 2-1.
UVa’s pressure remained throughout the duration of the half. Despite the dwindling clock, the Wahoos wouldn’t quit. They found the equalizer in the 90th minute when redshirt freshman Nick Berghold knocked the ball into the back of the net, and the fans in attendance went wild.
“The way we bounced back, if we start games like that, I don’t think any team can really come at us,” Berghold said.
Pitt quickly turned the tide in overtime when Ordonez headed a corner kick past Shutler for the golden goal. The Panthers won 3-2 in overtime despite a spirited effort from UVa.
“I actually felt like we were the better team tonight, playing with a lot of young guys,” Gelnovatch said. “You hate to lose, and drop the points and it’s a big game, but I’m taking a lot of positives away.”
