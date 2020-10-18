No. 5 Virginia men’s soccer team takes positives from 3-2 loss to No. 2 Pittsburgh

Noel added to Pitt’s lead in the 28th minute when UVa misplayed a cross in front of the net, leaving Noel just a few yards away from the goal. Only Shutler stood in his path, and the goalkeeper wasn’t able to reach the bottom left corner of the goal before Noel’s shot.

The 2020 UVa men’s soccer team seems to be building an identity as a tough, pesky group. Compared to last season’s team, the talent and experience aren’t as overwhelming, but the young players never waver in their belief that they can find a way to win.

UVa’s ability to remain engaged for a full 90 minutes — and longer — has been on full display this fall.

After falling behind 2-0 in the first half, the Cavaliers upped the pressure in the second half. While a few of the attacking pushes were a bit sloppy and disjointed, the Wahoos put together plenty of solid passes leading to scoring chances.

The Cavaliers converted one of those chances into a goal when Philip Horton played a cross from the right side of the field to the left side of the box into Kaya Ignacio. While it wasn’t the cleanest finish, Ignacio, a freshman, put the ball into the net to cut the deficit to 2-1.