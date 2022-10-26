No. 5 Virginia field hockey team falls to No. 2 Maryland in regular-season finale.

The No. 5 Virginia field hockey team outshot No. 2 Maryland on Wednesday, but the Cavaliers could not find the back of the cage in a 2-0 loss to the Terrapins in their regular season finale at the Field Hockey & Lacrosse Complex in College Park, Md.

UVa (11-6) outshot Maryland (15-2) 11-7, but the Terrapins made the most of their opportunities, scoring two first-half goals.

Maryland got on the scoreboard with 1:13 remaining in the first quarter when Riley Donnelly scored on a penalty corner. The Terrapins added a second goal three minutes into the second quarter, scoring off a Virginia penalty corner. Maryland took advantage of a miscommunication by the Cavaliers on the play and pushed the ball up the field.

Belle Bressler then made a nice crossing path to Hope Rose, who converted the opportunity to double Maryland’s lead. Rose was making her first start since Sept. 25 against Michigan State after being sidelined for almost a month with an injury.

“She definitely brings a lot of energy, a lot of speed for the forward line,” Donnelly said of having Rose back in the lineup. “She’s just a crafty and skilled attacker so it’s great to have her back out there with us.”

Virginia held Maryland shotless in the third period, but could not convert any of its own scoring chances in the period. Both teams had a pair of shots in the fourth quarter, but neither were able to score a goal.

Jet Tromborn made four saves in goal for Virginia, while Christina Calandra made four stops for Maryland.

“It felt great,” Calandra said of delivering a shutout. “We always talk about staying ready so you don’t have to get ready and that’s what I’ve been doing at practice over the past couple of weeks...I was just happy I could step up to the plate and help my team out.”

With the regular season complete, the Cavaliers now turn their attention to the ACC Tournament, which begins next week in Durham, N.C. The tournament bracket will be released on Friday evening.