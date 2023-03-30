The rivalry Ethan O’Donnell previously participated in meant plenty personally to him.

O’Donnell manned center field for Northwestern during the last two seasons before transferring to Virginia to fill the same role for Cavaliers in this campaign. He enjoyed facing the Wildcats’ chief foe Illinois, he said, because it’s his parents’ alma mater.

“That added a little bit extra for me,” O’Donnell said with a smile earlier this week.

But in late March or early April, the Midwest can still yield unfavorable conditions and deter even the biggest of baseball enthusiasts from becoming overly excited about an in-state showdown. The Northwestern-Illinois series a season ago drew a total of 3,284 spectators over three games.

“The weather is pretty frigid there at this time so I don’t blame the fans,” O’Donnell said.

This weekend, he can expect a much different and livelier atmosphere when No. 5 UVa (23-2, 7-2 ACC) visits Virginia Tech (15-9, 2-7 ACC) for the Commonwealth Clash and a three-game series at English Field in Blacksburg. The Hoos and the Hokies are slated to play on Friday at 8 p.m. and on Saturday at 7 p.m. before Sunday’s 1 p.m. matinee.

In 2022 when the two sides met in Charlottesville, the average attendance for the three contests was 5,425 and the entire weekend saw 16,227 spectators flock to Disharoon Park to get a glimpse of the rivalry.

Virginia Tech took two of three from UVa, with right-hander Griffin Green throwing seven innings of one-run ball in the opener and former Hokies star Gavin Cross homering to spark a three-run rally in the finale. The Cavaliers won the middle game on Ryan Zimmerman Day, in which the Hoos honored their program’s most accomplished alum, thanks in large part to third baseman Jake Gelof’s timely hitting. All three games were decided by three runs or fewer.

The series victory for the Hokies propelled them onto host a Regional and Super Regional in the postseason while it changed the Cavaliers’ trajectory from a potential host to having to play on the road during the NCAA Tournament.

“We’ve had great games with Virginia Tech,” 20th-year UVa coach Brian O’Connor said. “We have the utmost respect for Virginia Tech for sure and they’ve got another really good ballclub and we always have a great series with them and I’m sure this weekend will be no different.

“It’ll be great,” O’Connor continued. “Listen, they have passionate fans just like we do.”

Said Cavaliers freshman second baseman Henry Godbout about what his older teammates like Gelof and catcher Kyle Teel have shared regarding the rivalry: “I heard it’s pretty hostile. I’m ready and I know the team is ready, so I’m pretty excited.”

UVa has played better through the first six weeks of this spring and goes into the weekend leading the ACC Coastal Division standings, whereas Virginia Tech sits at the bottom in seventh. The Cavaliers top the conference in hitting (.334), hits (300), doubles (71) and are second for runs scored (240) and their pitching has been equally dominant while allowing the fewest runs (73) in the ACC.

The pitching will be tested this weekend, though, considering usual Friday starter Nick Parker will not pitch against the Hokies after he was forced to leave last Friday’s win over Florida State when he was hit with a line drive in the first inning. Parker had surgery on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, O’Connor said midweek starter Connelly Early would fill Parker’s role, but wasn’t sure what day in the series Early would pitch and how to order Early and fellow starters Brian Edgington and Jack O’Connor.

Non-conference foes struggled mightily against Early, who has an unblemished 6-0 record to go along with a 1.59 ERA and 36 strikeouts over 28.1 innings.

“I have a ton of confidence in him for sure,” Brian O’Connor said about Early. “You could’ve made an argument that maybe he should’ve been in the [weekend] rotation from the start of the year and he pitched great in the fall and he’s pitched terrific in the middle of the week. It’s hard to pitch better than he’s pitched and I’m excited for him to get that opportunity this weekend, because he’s earned it.”

Back from last year’s Virginia Tech squad are starting pitchers Green and Miller School alum Drue Hackenberg. Green beat the Hoos last year, but the Cavaliers got to Hackenburg, tallying nine hits and six runs against the right-hander in his start last spring at UVa.

Hackenburg and Green anchor Tech’s rotation this season and will be looking to give the Hokies a boost in this encounter against O’Donnell, Gelof and Teel, who’ve combined for 19 homers and 82 RBI out of the 2-3-and-4 spots in the Cavaliers’ lineup.

“I don’t know a whole lot about this rivalry yet,” O’Donnell said, “but I’ve heard a lot of things about it and how it’s going to be a fun environment so I’m just ready to go out there and compete with the guys.”