He didn’t want to wait around for Old Dominion’s freshly-summoned reliever to settle in.

So, Virginia’s Ethan O’Donnell took the advice he was given and attacked the first pitch he saw from Monarchs right-hander Landen Burch.

“That was plan,” O’Donnell said. “This coaching staff here does a phenomenal job of putting us in the best position to have success and [assistant coach Matt] Kirby does a great job through [scouting] reports and I had a good plan going up to the plate, and it paid off there.”

The result was a three-run homer for the left-handed swinging O’Donnell, who clobbered the baseball off the bottom of the scoreboard beyond the right-field wall at Disharoon Park to boost the No. 5 Cavaliers in their 8-1 rout of in-state foe ODU on Tuesday afternoon.

UVa (23-2) and ODU (20-5) entered the encounter as two of just 11 squads nationally with at least 20 victories.

“That’s a big win for us,” UVa skipper Brian O’Connor said. “That win not only matters today, but it gives you momentum coming off a great series [against Florida State] and into a big series [at Virginia Tech] this weekend. And a win like that against a team that’s a top RPI team is really big for us and it’ll prove beneficial down the road.”

O’Donnell’s long ball was the punishing blow in a seven-run second inning as the Cavaliers tallied at least six runs in one frame for the third time in its last three games.

It was also the sixth homer of the campaign for O’Donnell, who said he’s more than comfortable patrolling center field and batting second in his first season with the Hoos after joining them as a transfer from Northwestern this past offseason.

He was on base twice on Tuesday and scored two times.

“Ethan O’Donnell has been very, very significant to our success,” O’Connor said, “and the way he goes about his business is in line with our standards. He plays the game the right way and he’s a tough kid, and he’s very, very talented.”

Ahead of O’Donnell’s three-run blast, the Cavaliers had already scored three times. Second baseman Henry Godbout’s bases-loaded single sent two runs home, and following designated hitter Anthony Stephan’s base hit, shortstop Griff O’Ferrall’s single through the left-side hole plated Godbout and put runners on first and second for O’Donnell.

“I think we’re just trusting in everybody on our team,” Godbout said of the Cavaliers’ knack for a big inning. “Everybody on our team can hit, so we’re passing it down the line, taking good at bats and taking our walks.”

Said O’Connor: “It just gets kind of contagious.”

Stephan reached base three times — with two hits and a walk — and stole a base against the Monarchs to keep the bottom of the Cavaliers’ lineup threatening throughout the bout. Jake Gelof, Kyle Teel and Ethan Anderson had two hits apiece.

Virginia piled up 11 hits in the contest featuring two teams in the top four nationally for hits this season.

ODU managed only five, though, as UVa’s pitching staff, which used five pitchers out of the bullpen behind starter Connelly Early, struck out 12 Monarchs. Early punched out two in his two innings of work, and was limited Tuesday, according to O’Connor, because he’ll pitch this weekend when the Cavaliers play at Virginia Tech. Early threw at least five innings in three of his previous four starts.

“So we just wanted to get him out there and get him some work and get him ready to go,” O’Connor said.

Early will fill in for Nick Parker, who was removed from this past Friday’s win against Florida State after being hit by a line drive. O’Connor said Parker is scheduled to have surgery on Wednesday.

After Early, relievers Chase Hungate, Bradley Hodges, Kevin Jaxel, Jay Woolfolk and Jake Berry combined for seven innings of one-run ball to quiet the Monarchs, whose 57 homers going into Tuesday were the third most in the country. Hungate struck out three over 1.1 innings of work.

“That’s hard to do — to keep a team of that offensive power down to one run when you’re throwing five or six different pitchers,” O’Connor said.