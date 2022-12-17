No. 5 Houston hands No. 2 Virginia men's basketball team its first loss of the season

No. 2 Virginia got the start it wanted against No. 5 Houston, but not the ending.

UVa jumped out to a quick 9-0 lead but couldn’t maintain that level of play, falling behind before fighting back late in a 69-61 loss Saturday afternoon at sold-out John Paul Jones Arena.

In the first-ever non-conference matchup of top five teams in Charlottesville, Virginia – which already owns impressive wins over Baylor, Illinois and Michigan this season – the Cavaliers got 16 points from junior center Kadin Shedrick 13 points and six rebounds from senior forward Jayden Gardner.

But it wasn’t enough to prevent them from suffering their first loss of the season.

But Jarace Walker led all five Cougars starters in double figures, scoring 17, and Houston hit eight 3-pointers, five in the second half, as it bounced back from its home loss to Alabama.

Junior guard Reece Beekman, whose status for Saturday was up in the air following a hamstring injury in Virginia’s last game, a win over JMU, started and played, but may have been somewhat limited.

Beekman finished with four points, three rebounds, five assists and three turnovers, logging 34 minutes.

Senior forward Ben Vander Plas, as part of an NIL deal, had t-shirts with his mustache, hair and hairband placed on the first row of courtside seats at John Paul Jones arena. But the Ohio transfer endured a brutal afternoon, going 0 for 7 from the floor and missing all six of his 3-pointers.

In the 10 days leading up to this game, Virginia’s players talked about the need to get off to a fast start against Houston, something they didn’t do in last year’s 20-point road loss to the Cougars. And Clark made sure that happened.

He stepped around Houston’s Jamal Shead and beat the shot clock to swish a 3-pointer from the wing one minute into the game for the game’s first points. That helped Virginia open up a 9-0 lead 2:30 into the contest, with the Cavaliers surprisingly grabbing the day’s first six rebounds.

Houston’s first points came 3:59 into the contest when Kadin Shedrick helped off J’Wan Roberts and Roberts got the ball and scored inside.

The Cougars trimmed UVa’s early lead to 9-7, but back-to-back 3-pointers by freshman Isaac McKneely and Beekman put it back to 15-9.

Sasser missed his first four shots Saturday before hitting a corner 3 to pull Houston within one, down 15-14 with nine minutes left in the half.

The game took a turn with 5:28 to play before halftime.

Clark drove in, drew contact and a foul, and flipped the ball in the basket for an apparent 3-point play opportunity. But instead, an official whistled Clark for traveling. Houston came down on the other end and got a driving layup, then hit a 3-pointer to extend its run to 19-4 and its lead to 26-19 with 4:39 to play before the break.

The Cougars went to the locker room up 30-26, then outscored UVa 16-9 in the first 8:42 of the second half, taking a 46-35 lead and threatening to turn the showdown into a blowout.

Virginia got a stick-back basket from Shedrick, then one of two free throws from Gardner to cut the gap to 51-44 with 5:18 to play. A Clark steal and breakaway layup a minute and a half later made it 54-48 Houston.

That would be as close as UVa could get.

The Cavaliers face No. 25 Miami in South Florida on Tuesday before ending the calendar year at Georgia Tech on New Year’s Eve day.