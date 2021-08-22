No. 4 Virginia women's soccer team holds off No. 12 West Virginia

The No. 4 Virginia women's soccer team continued its strong start to the season with a 1-0 road win over No. 12 West Virginia on Sunday.

A seventh-minute header from Diana Ordoñez proved to be all the Cavaliers (2-0-0) needed as they posted their second consecutive clean sheet to start the season.

“I think playing this game this early was a really good test for both teams," Virginia coach Steve Swanson said. "It was a hard-fought game, which we expected. West Virginia is an excellent team."

Virginia has now posted six consecutive shutouts dating back to last season and has not allowed a goal in 639:35 dating back to the NCAA Tournament opener against Southern Illinois Edwardsville in the spring. The 639:35 without a goal allowed is the fifth-longest streak in program history.

The Cavaliers had only two shots in the first half, but held a one-goal lead at the halftime break thanks to Ordoñez's header. The Cavaliers played a long ball over the top down the left side to Samar Guidry, who side-stepped her defender before serving the ball into the six for Ordoñez, who finished with the header to give UVa an early 1-0 lead.