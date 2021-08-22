No. 4 Virginia women's soccer team holds off No. 12 West Virginia

The No. 4 Virginia women's soccer team continued its strong start to the season with a 1-0 road win over No. 12 West Virginia on Sunday.
A seventh-minute header from Diana Ordoñez proved to be all the Cavaliers (2-0-0) needed as they posted their second consecutive clean sheet to start the season.
“I think playing this game this early was a really good test for both teams," Virginia coach Steve Swanson said. "It was a hard-fought game, which we expected. West Virginia is an excellent team."
Virginia has now posted six consecutive shutouts dating back to last season and has not allowed a goal in 639:35 dating back to the NCAA Tournament opener against Southern Illinois Edwardsville in the spring. The 639:35 without a goal allowed is the fifth-longest streak in program history.
The Cavaliers had only two shots in the first half, but held a one-goal lead at the halftime break thanks to Ordoñez's header. The Cavaliers played a long ball over the top down the left side to Samar Guidry, who side-stepped her defender before serving the ball into the six for Ordoñez, who finished with the header to give UVa an early 1-0 lead.
The Cavaliers were able to hold on to that lead the rest of the way as both teams clamped down defensively. UVa and West Virginia managed to muster just two shots on goal each in the second half.
"Through the first half we played extremely well, but the second half we were a little more inconsistent," Swanson said. "I’m proud of the team, though, and the way they approached this game.”
Virginia goalkeeper Laurel Ivory made a pair of saves in the second half, collecting shots from range by the Mountaineers’ Julianne Vallerand in the 64th minute and Gabrielle Robinson in the 79th minute.
Ivory has now gone 618 minutes in goal since her last goal surrendered, the fourth-longest streak in program history. Ivory also holds the second longest streak of 775:01, which was set in the 2019 season.
Virginia’s two second-half shots came from Lia Godfrey in the final 10 minutes, but both were saved.
The Cavaliers continue their road swing with a midweek matchup at George Mason at 7 p.m. on Thursday.