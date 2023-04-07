The Virginia men's lacrosse team has a serious knack for bouncing back from losses.

The No. 3 Cavaliers rebounded from last week's defeat to Duke with a 19-12 win over No. 10 North Carolina on Friday night at Dorrance Field in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Virginia (8-2, 2-1 ACC) has not suffered back-to-back losses since 2017, Lars Tiffany’s first year as Virginia head coach. The win was Cavaliers’ fifth straight over the Tar Heels (7-4, 1-2 ACC) in the series and their fifth consecutive victory at Dorrance Field.

UVa's offense found success against North Carolina's stingy defense, which entered Friday’s contest as the No. 3 scoring defense in the nation, holding opponents to an average of 8.50 goals per game. Virginia’s 19 goals were the most by a UNC opponent this season.

The Wahoos put up those gaudy numbers without attackman Connor Shellenberger, who missed the first game of his career due to a lower-extremity injury. Prior to Friday’s game, Shellenberger had competed in the Cavaliers’ last 43 games, including 41 starts.

The Cavaliers' offense was aided by its 42-28 edge in the ground ball game and a strong performance at the faceoff X. For the eighth game this season, Petey LaSalla (two goals, 17-33 faceoffs, nine ground balls) finished above .500 at the faceoff X. Captain and short-stick defensive midfielder Grayson Sallade collected four ground balls and dished out one assist.

“It was a great night for Virginia Lacrosse," Tiffany said. "What really typified it was the way we played the ground balls. We were chopping. We were running through ground balls, highlighted by Grayson Sallade’s ground ball early in the game. We were going to slide, dive, fight — whatever we could. We have a great history of being tenacious off the ground and we certainly demonstrated that today to give us those extra opportunities.”

Payton Cormier scored a game-high five goals on eight shots and added two assists to extended his point streak to 37 games. During his point streak, Cormier has registered 115 goals and 24 assists. With 141 career goals in 48 games, Cormier moved to No. 4 on UVa’s all-time goals list.

Xander Dickson (three goals, one assist), Thomas McConvey (two goals, two assists), Peter Garno (two goals) and Petey LaSalla (two goals) also finished with multiple goals for the Wahoos. McConvey extended his point streak to 62 games, which is the longest among all active Division I players.

Goalie Matthew Nunes (8-2) earned the win in the crease and made 12 saves, while allowing 11 goals in 56:08 of action. UNC’s Collin Krieg (7-4) made seven saves.

The Cavaliers return to North Carolina next weekend to take on Duke (10-1, 3-0 ACC) on April 15. Opening faceoff from Koskinen Field is set for 12 p.m. on ACC Network.