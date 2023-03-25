A week after a heartbreaking overtime loss to Maryland last week, the No. 3 Virginia men's lacrosse team got back on track Saturday with an impressive 15-10 win over No. 1 Notre Dame at Arlotta Stadium in South Bend, Ind.

UVa (7-1, 1-0 ACC) has now won its last 17 games following a loss.

The Cavaliers snapped the Fighting Irish's 12-game win streak, which led the nation. Before Saturday, Notre Dame's last loss was a 12-8 setback to Virginia at Klöckner Stadium nearly one year ago (March 26, 2022).

Xander Dickson scored six goals and dished out one assist to lead the Cavaliers.

"What an incredible performance by Xander with his six goals," Virginia coach Lars Tiffany said.

Connor Shellenberger added two goals and five assists, while Payton Cormier chipped in two goals and two assists to extend his point streak to 35 games. During the streak, Cormier has racked up 104 goals and 22 assists.

Thomas McConvey had one goal and one assist to extend his point streak to 60 games, the longest among all active Division-I players. For his career, McConvey has amassed 144 goals and 61 assists.

The Cavaliers' defense also had a stellar afternoon, holding the Fighting Irish (6-1, 0-1 ACC) to their lowest goal total of the season. Virginia limited Notre Dame attackmen Chris Kavanagh and Pat Kavanagh to just two goals apiece and held the Fighting Irish scoreless for 17:53 of game time between the first and second quarters, the second-longest scoring drought by a UVa opponent this season.

"What Cade Saustad and Cole Kastner did to be able to neutralize the Kavanagh brothers and not allow them to break down our defense that often was incredibly important for our team defense," Tiffany said.

Virginia goalie Matthew Nunes (7-1) saved 14 of Notre Dame's 24 shots on goal. Nunes' 14 saves tied his own series record, which he set in last year's win.

"What a great day for Virginia lacrosse, highlighted by some exemplary performances, starting with [Matthew] Nunes in the goal," Tiffany said. "He gave us consistency throughout the game and then stepped up huge in the fourth quarter."

Virginia faceoff specialist Petey LaSalla finished 17-for-29 at the faceoff X. With 29 faceoffs taken in Saturday's game, LaSalla (1,519) eclipsed the 1,500 career faceoffs taken mark, which ranks fifth on the NCAA's all-time Division I leaders list. LaSalla also scooped up a team-high seven ground balls.

"Petey LaSalla: it was a battle at the faceoff X," Tiffany said. "Notre Dame's faceoff men did a fantastic job countering Petey, but he was able to scrap for ground balls and Scott Bower picked up a bunch of tough ones."

The Cavaliers return to action on Friday, when they host their first home ACC game against Duke (9-1, 1-0 ACC). Opening faceoff from Klöckner Stadium is set for 5 p.m. on ESPNU.