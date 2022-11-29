No. 3 Virginia men's basketball team rallies past Michigan to remain unbeaten

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — This was a determined, keep-on-playing kind of comeback.

In front of a rowdy, packed crowd at the Crisler Center with chants of ‘Go Blue’ and the sounds of ‘Hail to the Victors’ echoing in the rafters, visiting Virginia didn’t let the noise — or an 11-point halftime deficit — impact its poise.

The No. 3 Cavaliers acted like one of the country’s most-seasoned and skilled teams, who had experienced moments and environments of magnitude and hostility before, in their 70-68 win over host Michigan on Tuesday in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.

Senior forward Jayden Gardner’s go-ahead bucket was one he’s made repeatedly in his career, and didn’t miss it with the game on the line.

Junior guard Reece Beekman found Gardner open on the right elbow, and without any hesitation, Gardner took and sank the jumper that provided the Cavaliers a 67-66 lead with 40 seconds to play.

On the other end, Beekman, one of the ACC’s top defenders, turned a bad Michigan pass into a steal that helped UVa (6-0) finish off the Wolverines (5-2).

Beekman finished with a team-best 18 points to go along with five assists. Gardner had 12, and sixth-year senior Ben Vander Plas had 10.

And he didn’t let opportunity to make a mark on the game out of his grasp either.

With 7:25 left to play, Vander Plas' layup provided the Cavaliers their first lead since early in the first half. Another bucket from the 6-foot-8, 236-pounder on the next possession gave them a 2-point edge again and finally his 3 with five minutes to play propelled UVa to a 65-60 advantage ahead of Michigan clawing back to even the score.

The 11-point halftime deficit UVa faced was the largest its faced all season.

They couldn’t defend the 3-point line in the opening 20 minutes.

Michigan, which entered Tuesday with a 31% shooting rate from deep, drilled seven of its 13 3-point tries (54%) during the first half to erase the 9-2 advantage UVa built through its first five possessions and then ultimately separate from the Hoos.

The Wolverines’ barrage of buckets from beyond the arc came from across their roster, too. Jett Howard knocked down three triples while Jaelin Llewellyn made a pair and Kobe Bufkin and Joey Baker each had one.

A few of those 3s were demoralizing answers, too, when the Cavaliers appeared poised to trim Michigan’s lead.

One of Baker’s 3-pointers in the first half immediately followed Beekman’s to stretch the Wolverines’ lead back to six points after Beekman’s 3 had cut it to 25-22 with about seven minutes to go before the break. Howard sank one to push the margin to 38-31 with two minutes to go ahead of the half quickly after Beekman’s layup narrowed the decifict to just four points.

That Howard 3 was the start of a 10-3 run from Michigan to close the first period, which ended with Kobe Bufkin’s fast-break dunk that sent the maize-and-blue faithful into a frenzy and the Hoos searching for answers.​