No. 3 Virginia men's basketball team holds off Florida State in ACC opener

A year ago, Florida State spoiled Kihei Clark’s senior day, stunning Virginia on a Matthew Cleveland 3-point heave at the buzzer.

This time around, Clark — who opted to come back and use his final year of eligibility — came out on top.

Clark scored 18 points as No. 3 UVa continued its trend of dominating second-half play on its way to a 62-57 win over FSU on Saturday afternoon at John Paul Jones Arena. Clark’s two free throws with 14.6 seconds to play helped sealed the win.

The Cavaliers trailed by a point at halftime, but outscored the Seminoles by six in the second half to improve to 7-0, equaling their best start to a season since 2019-20. They have won their ACC opener for the last 15 years.

Senior forward Jayden Gardner scored 10 points and had seven rebounds.

Virginia won its ACC opener last season by a point over Pittsburgh, going ahead on a jumper by Gardner that bounced off the rim multiple times before falling in with less than a second left to play.

UVa’s last meeting with Florida State was last year’s regular season finale at JPJ, a game the Seminoles won at the buzzer.

So, perhaps it shouldn’t have been surprising that Saturday’s meeting was tight throughout the first half and, despite a 22-9 Virginia run to open the second half, still remained close in the final minute.

UVa trailed 22-21 after a dismal offensive first half for both teams.

Perhaps no play better encapsulated Virginia’s first half then a half-court play where FSU’s defense mixed up a switch and Clark drove, unmolested, to the rim, only to have his layup attempt bounce off the rim.

The Cavaliers shot 23.1%, going 6 for 26 from the floor, and were just 3 for 11 from beyond the 3-point line. They committed six first-half turnovers.

The Seminoles were equally inept, shooting 25% (7 for 28), and turning the ball over five times.

But as it has all season, UVa came out and seized control in the second half. It has now outscored opponents 288-209 in the second half of games this year.