No. 3 UVa women’s soccer team suffers first defeat of season against No. 14 Penn State

UVa trailed 3-1 at the break, yielding three first-half goals for the first time since a 4-3 loss to Florida State last fall. That’s also the last time UVa allowed four goals in a match.

It was unusual to see the Cavaliers struggle defensively, as they had allowed just one goal all season entering the match. The performance came against a quality opponent, but it was also uncharacteristic of a team that prides itself on defensive excellence.

Given the championship quality of the Cavaliers, they didn’t wilt, even when facing their first deficits of the season.

After Penn State’s first goal gave the Nittany Lions a 1-0 lead, Diana Ordonez answered with an equalizer two minutes later. Ordonez also added the first goal of the second half, pulling Virginia within 3-2 as she headed a perfect pass from Alexa Spaanstra into the net.

Unfortunately for UVa, Schlegel scored again about four minutes after Ordonez, putting the Wahoos down 4-2 with just over 25 minutes left.

Offensively, even without forward Rebecca Jarrett who is out for the season with injury, the Cavaliers looked strong. Spaanstra created well, and Ordonez was her usual self, finishing near the net. That’s a positive sign moving forward.