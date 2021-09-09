No. 3 UVa women’s soccer team suffers first defeat of season against No. 14 Penn State

The Virginia women’s soccer team suffered its first defeat of the season Thursday night, uncharacteristically struggling on defense.
No. 14 Penn State scored four goals, including three in the first half, to take down No. 3 UVa by the final score of 4-2.
The loss provided the Cavaliers some insights as to where they can still improve in future weeks. Normally stout defensively – five of the team’s six wins have been shutouts – the Cavaliers (6-1) yielded four goals to the Nittany Lions. While Penn State (5-1) was aggressive offensively, UVa players and coaches weren’t pleased with the occasional ease with which Penn State scored.
The Cavaliers looked vulnerable in the first half, showcasing rare moments of sloppiness.
With the score tied 1-1, Laney Rouse attempted to pass the ball back to goalkeeper Laurel Ivory. Rouse didn’t hit the ball nearly as hard as she hoped, stubbing the pass. The mistake set up a one-on-one opportunity for Payton Linnehan, who beat Ivory for a goal.
Ally Schlegel scored off a corner kick less than two minutes later, putting Penn State up 3-1.
Several veteran players went over to Rouse to give her words of encouragement before the end of the half and during the halftime break. The team wasn’t interested in finger pointing, even as it made miscues.
UVa trailed 3-1 at the break, yielding three first-half goals for the first time since a 4-3 loss to Florida State last fall. That’s also the last time UVa allowed four goals in a match.
It was unusual to see the Cavaliers struggle defensively, as they had allowed just one goal all season entering the match. The performance came against a quality opponent, but it was also uncharacteristic of a team that prides itself on defensive excellence.
Given the championship quality of the Cavaliers, they didn’t wilt, even when facing their first deficits of the season.
After Penn State’s first goal gave the Nittany Lions a 1-0 lead, Diana Ordonez answered with an equalizer two minutes later. Ordonez also added the first goal of the second half, pulling Virginia within 3-2 as she headed a perfect pass from Alexa Spaanstra into the net.
Unfortunately for UVa, Schlegel scored again about four minutes after Ordonez, putting the Wahoos down 4-2 with just over 25 minutes left.
Offensively, even without forward Rebecca Jarrett who is out for the season with injury, the Cavaliers looked strong. Spaanstra created well, and Ordonez was her usual self, finishing near the net. That’s a positive sign moving forward.
The schedule requires consistent excellence, as the Cavaliers often face ranked teams with national title aspirations. Thursday’s loss likely represents a bump in the road for one of the most talented teams in college soccer.