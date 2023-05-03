He finally could exhale with a fly ball headed in his direction.

So could the home dugout on the third-base side at Disharoon Park.

Ethan O’Donnell didn’t have to move much, but a squeeze of his glove in center field was all No. 21 Virginia needed to escape with a 9-8, hang-on-until-the-very-end kind of win over visiting and never-quitting James Madison on Wednesday night at Disharoon Park.

“I was just hoping I’d get a ball to help out whoever is on the mound there,” O’Donnell said with a smile afterward.

With the potential tying run on second and go-ahead run on first, Hoos closer Jay Woolfolk completed a four-out save when he managed to get Dukes veteran Kyle Novak, their best hitter, to fly out to O’Donnell to end the bout.

“When I saw it was coming to me, I had a good feeling the game was over,” O’Donnell said.

O’Donnell noted he never lost trust in Woolfolk, who registered his seventh save.

But throughout Wednesday evening, the Cavaliers didn’t get a clean inning from any reliever and JMU (24-20) scored all of its eight runs against the UVa (37-11) bullpen to turn what once was an 8-0 advantage for the Hoos into a much tighter ballgame.

“Our guys that came out of the bullpen were not sharp,” Cavaliers coach Brian O’Connor said, “and that’s to [JMU’s] credit. They were opportunistic when we opened the gates for ‘em and we didn’t play great defense in the back half of the game.”

The Dukes scored three in the seventh, three in the eighth and two in the ninth. Then with one out in the final inning against Woolfolk, JMU’s Trevon Dabney launched a long fly ball — one that off the bat appeared ticketed for the bleachers for a go-ahead homer but slowed in the cold night’s air — to the wall in left where Colin Tuft stood at the fence to record the second out.

The inning before, JMU got a two-run homer from Jason Schiavone off of Evan Blanco to cut UVa’s lead to 9-6.

The Cavaliers scored their ninth run on Griff O’Ferrall’s sacrifice fly in the seventh.

For the first six innings, though, they were in cruise control and on track for a feel-good laugher they gladly would’ve taken heading into their week-long exam break.

Jake Gelof had two doubles in the first two innings and as a team UVa tallied eight hits and six runs through its first two turns at-bat. The Hoos got two hits apiece from Gelof, Ethan O’Donnell and Kyle Teel, who were in the middle of UVa’s two-run first and four-run second.

“It was awesome how the middle-of-the-lineup guys started to get going,” Gelof said.

O’Donnell’s single was the Cavaliers’ first hit of the evening and Gelof smacked a one-hop double off the fence to advance O’Donnell to third in the opening inning. He scored on a wild pitch with Teel at bat, and Teel chopped an infield single to send Gelof home.

In the second inning, O’Donnell’s RBI single to right field drove in Luke Hanson, who reached on a bunt single after Anthony Stephan’s leadoff base hit. Stephan scored on O’Ferrall’s RBI ground out and Gelof drove O’Donnell home with his second double.

Teel’s line-drive single to right field pushed Gelof across the plate.

“It’s tough to beat when you have that kind of lineup and those guys are getting a couple of knocks,” O’Connor said, “and their at-bats are productive at-bats, so that makes a huge, huge difference when you have [O’Donnell, Gelof and Teel] in a row like that. And that’s when we’ve had great offensive days like we did today.”

The 2-, 3- and 4-hitters for UVa combined to go 9-for-15 in the win. Gelof upped his season and nation-leading RBI total to 73 while Teel raised his ACC-leading average to .423. O’Donnell had four hits and stole two bases.

And on the mound, Hoos left-hander Connelly Early (9-1, 2.89 ERA) continued his midweek dominance while logging his sixth start of at least five innings against non-conference competition this spring.

Early lasted six innings while striking out six and yielding only five hits and a walk.

“They’re a solid club, but I thought I did good job of getting ahead,” Early said.

UVa tacked on two more runs in the fifth to grow its commanding advantage to 8-0 after Saucke clubbed an RBI triple and then scored on a wild pitch.

The Dukes began tallying runs as soon as Early exited, tagging Hoos reliever Chase Hungate for three runs over one-third of an inning to start the seventh.

“I’m proud of how our guys competed the whole game,” JMU coach Marlin Ikenberry said. “That’s something we talk about and something we pride ourselves on, especially this year. We pride ourselves on competing for 27 outs and we did.”

Blanco surrendered three runs over 1.1 innings, but none of them were earned. Only one of Woolfolk’s two runs were earned. Gelof made a throwing error in the ninth after Woolfolk walked the leadoff hitter.

“When it comes to championship time and the end of the year,” O’Connor said, “there’s going to be a lot of games where you’re going to be in one-run games. And even though it wasn’t pretty for Jay Woolfolk in the ninth inning, he’s shown an ability to make the big pitches when we need it the most.”

The Hoos’ win kept them a perfect 24-0 against non-league foes this season with only one more of those games remaining in the regular season when Radford comes to Charlottesville next Wednesday. They’re the lone team in the country undefeated in non-conference games this campaign.