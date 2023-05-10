Early long balls and dominant pitching on Wednesday provided a path for Virginia to polish off the feat no one in college baseball has achieved since 2015.

The No. 21 Cavaliers’ 8-0 shutout of Radford kept the Hoos perfect against non-conference competition, becoming the first team since Texas A&M eight years ago to finish unblemished versus non-league foes in a regular season.

It’s also the first time in program history that the Cavaliers have completed their non-conference schedule unbeaten.

“That is an incredible accomplishment,” 20th-year UVa coach Brian O’Connor said. “Nobody in college baseball will do that this year, and it’s so rare that it ever happens.”

UVa (38-11) won all 25 of its contests outside of the ACC against a slate featuring a majority of in-state foes with Old Dominion, Liberty, William & Mary and James Madison — squads with an RPI inside the Top 100 — being the toughest of the bunch.

“And talking to some of our mid-major transfers,” Hoos third baseman Jake Gelof said, “about coming in here. [Mid-major teams] are always so excited to come in and play in such a great stadium that we’ve got here. So, I know from talking to them that it’s a cool experience that they talked about to come here and try to beat the big dog in the midweek.”

Said O’Connor: “You’re playing teams that are gunning for you. Us and Virginia Tech are the two ACC schools in this state and we know all those coaches, have coached against them and recruited against them for years and it’s a challenge certainly. And if you look back in our history, we’ve lost a number of midweek games.”

Not this year, though.

And Wednesday’s opponent, the Highlanders (9-40), didn’t show much resistance as they became the first team nationally to lose 40 games this spring.

Radford managed only four hits against seven pitchers UVa used during its first bout back following a week-long break for final exams.

UVa deployed weekend starters Jack O’Connor and Brian Edgington in relief as two of six to come out of the bullpen to follow starter Connelly Early, who threw only one inning. Brian O’Connor said he wanted to chop the game up to keep Early and everyone else available for this weekend when Louisville visits.

Jack O’Connor (5-3), the tall right-handed freshman, was the sharpest. He struck out five of the eight hitters he faced from the second through the fourth innings while using an overpowering fastball, crisp slider and a freezing curveball.

“I had to adjust my routine a little bit,” O’Connor said about coming out of the bullpen for the first time this season.

“But my mindset was, ‘This is what the team needs me to do,’” he continued, “and Edgington came out of the bullpen, too, and who know what the roles will be at this point, but we’re just trying to win games and that was my approach. If I can help today — even if I don’t usually do that on Wednesdays — it’s still nice.”

He earned the victory through his hitless outing as the Cavaliers built their lead.

First baseman Ethan Anderson opened the scoring in the home half of the second inning with a no-doubt home run that cleared everything in right field and measured at an estimated 432 feet.

Gelof bashed his team-leading 19th homer in the third. It was a two-run blast into the seats beyond the fence in left-center field. He added an RBI single in the fourth, and that hit helped him grow his nation-pacing RBI total to 76. Gelof finished 3-for-3 with two runs, the three RBI and he was on base all five times up, drawing a pair of walks in his sixth- and eighth-inning at-bats.

“I was seeing the ball well,” Gelof said. “I was just focusing on picking up the release point, commanding the strike zone and swinging at pitches in the zone.”

The Cavaliers also got a run-scoring double from designated hitter Anthony Stephan as part of their three-run third and an RBI ground out from Anderson as part of their two-run fourth.

UVa added to the lead in the seventh on Griff O’Ferrall’s RBI single and in the eighth on Casey Saucke’s RBI single.

All nine Hoos in the starting lineup reached base at least once. Saucke walked three times on top of his single.

After Jack O’Connor departed, Angelo Tonas, Edgington, Bradley Hodges, Kevin Jaxel and Jay Woolfolk each threw a scoreless inning. The closest the Highlanders came to cutting into the Hoos’ lead was when it loaded the bases in the seventh against Hodges, but he struck out Radford’s Avery Spencer to end the threat.

The shutout was Virginia’s sixth this season.