There were a few irksome issues preventing Kyle Teel from sleeping well Friday night.

“I was staring at the ceiling all night,” the Virginia catcher said Saturday after admitting he was a tad tired.

The Cavaliers were beaten badly the evening before, 17-5, by Duke to begin an ultra-critical ACC series against the Blue Devils — UVa won the middle game on Saturday, but dropped the rubber match on Sunday to lose its third straight conference series.

But the non-stop rain Friday, inevitably pushed a scheduled 8 p.m. first pitch back to nine o’clock, and the blowout didn’t end until 12:23 a.m. leaving Teel, following a long slog behind the plate, in need of a late-night meal.

“I was very upset about the result,” Teel said of the primary reason he couldn’t fall asleep, “and then also, before I went to sleep, I had a lot of Zaxby’s and I had to keep getting up to get water.”

Whether it was the over-greased and over-salted chicken or the lopsided loss that had Teel stirring, the Cavaliers understand there isn’t much room left for setbacks in ACC play like they suffered Friday and Sunday if they want to contend for an ACC title or be in position to host a regional for the postseason.

UVa (35-11, 13-11 ACC) fell to No. 21 in the latest D1Baseball Top 25 released on Monday and finished the weekend 1.5 games behind first-place Duke and one game behind second-place Miami in the ACC Coastal Division standings. Up until the previous weekend, the Cavaliers had paced the Coastal.

“We’ve been kind of cold recently during the ACC weekends,” first baseman Ethan Anderson said.

Said UVa coach Brian O’Connor: “This is kind of like playoff time. You’re earning your spot in this league.”

On Saturday, thanks to starting pitcher Nick Parker’s best outing of the campaign, the Cavaliers were able to hand now-No. 10 Duke its first loss since April 15, and O’Connor said they’ll need more of those contributions from their rotation moving forward. UVa has gotten only two quality starts in its last nine ACC games.

They didn’t get a quality start on Sunday either from freshman Jack O’Connor, who lasted only 3.2 innings after surrendering five hits, three walks and five runs and exiting as the Hoos trailed from a deficit they couldn’t overcome.

Parker’s 6.2 frames of two-run ball was what Brian O’Connor hoped his graduate transfer right-hander could provide the Cavaliers. Parker said he felt like he was building up to a performance like that ever since returning in mid-April from the line drive that he took off his cheekbone in March.

“You could tell he was really confident in his stuff,” Teel said of Parker’s 12-strikeout effort on Saturday.

Parker’s start was one of a few encouraging signs Virginia could take away and try to build on as it enters a hiatus from conference play because of exams. UVa will host non-conference games against VCU (22-22) on Tuesday, James Madison (24-19) on Wednesday and Radford on May 10 before Louisville visits for three games beginning May 12. The Cavaliers’ only other ACC series after that is the following weekend at Georgia Tech.

On top of Parker displaying the ability to pitch well in an important contest, other positives for the Hoos included Anderson’s continued stellar sophomore season and, perhaps, third baseman Jake Gelof returning to his usual pummeling of the baseball and breakout out of a mini-slump.

Gelof homered on Sunday for the first time since April 18, and he was just 2-for-his-last-19 going into the series with the Blue Devils. But he had a hit on Saturday and nearly sent one over the fence at The Dish during that game, but the deep line drive to center was caught right in front of the wall. His long ball on Sunday was his 18th of the spring and upped his season RBI total to 70.

“His approach is better, and it’s more consistent,” O’Connor said. “And it’s a long season and guys go through spells that can be challenging, but I know that he’s an intelligent baseball player who is willing and able to make adjustments to get back on it.”

Anderson was 7-for-13 in the series, raising his average to .398. He’s emerged into everything the Cavaliers’ could’ve asked for behind Gelof and Teel, who still leads the ACC with his .422 average, in their batting order.

“I feel like I’ll get pitched very similar to how they are,” the switch-hitting Anderson said. “So, from the right side I look at how they pitch Jake and then when Kyle is up at the plate, if I’m going to hit from my left side, I look to see how he gets pitched. And hitting behind them, I get a great advantage and can go up there with a plan.”

If UVa gets Gelof back to top form and the middle of the lineup hitting well all at the same time again, it might be able to compensate for some of its recent pitching woes. Friday starter Brian Edgington hasn’t earned a win since April 7 against Miami and is 6-3 after beginning the year 6-0. And the bullpen, as O’Connor has said a few times in the past week, needs to do a better job of keeping games tight when the starter has to be relieved.

“I think they know the magnitude of every league game from here on out,” O’Connor said.