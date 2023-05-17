Having rattled off six consecutive victories, including a sweep of Louisville this past weekend, Virginia has regained its top form.

“We’ve got some really positive momentum going here, down the stretch run,” Cavaliers skipper Brian O’Connor said.

And over the next three days, the No. 21 Hoos (41-11, 16-11 ACC) seek to close their regular-season slate strong during a three-game series beginning Thursday evening against Georgia Tech (30-22, 12-15 ACC) at Russ Chandler Stadium in midtown Atlanta. The Cavaliers and the Yellow Jackets are scheduled to play Thursday at 6 p.m., Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m.

“Everything that this team wants to accomplish is right out there in front of them,” O’Connor said.

That includes an ACC Coastal Division title, because UVa enters the final weekend of the campaign in a lock atop the standings with Miami. Duke is a half-game behind the Hoos and the Hurricanes while North Carolina trails by a game.

After the Blue Devils took two of three from the Cavaliers in Charlottesville three weekends ago, though, it appeared unlikely UVa would climb back into first place. The Cavaliers were reeling then, having dropped three straight ACC series — to Pittsburgh, at Notre Dame and to Duke — and played as if another second-half swoon was increasingly possible.

In 2022, UVa won four straight ACC series to start the league schedule before losing four of its final six conference sets, letting go of a potential Coastal crown and missing out on the chance to host an NCAA regional.

“It was this time last year that Louisville beat us in a series after we had a couple of tough weekends,” Cavaliers sophomore shortstop Griff O’Ferrall said after Sunday’s series-sweeping win against the Cardinals.

“But I think the older guys, and including myself,” O’Ferrall continued, “have told everyone, ‘Hey, this type of thing happened last year, but we can put a stop to it right now. It’s a couple of bad weekends, but we can turn it around right now.’”

Before and after a break for final exams, the Hoos won non-conference bouts against VCU, James Madison and Radford to bounce back before rearranging its pitching plans, dispatching Louisville and emerging again as the serious contender they played like earlier this spring when UVa won series at North Carolina, at N.C. State and swept Miami.

“Our guys are just hard-nosed kids playing ball and we’re just a really tough team,” junior catcher Kyle Teel said. “How you respond is huge, not only in the game of baseball, but in life. And I think our guys always respond well to adversity, and I think that’s key going forward.”

It didn’t hurt that O’Connor’s reshuffling of the pitching rotation worked superbly.

He bumped Nick Parker up into the Friday role and Connelly Early from midweek starter to Saturday. Those two pitched so efficiently that the Cavaliers needed only two relievers in the first two wins over the Cardinals, enabling the Hoos to save Brian Edgington for Sunday.

O’Connor said Edgington, UVa’s Friday starter until this past week, was available to pitch out of the bullpen on Friday and Saturday. But because he wasn’t needed on either of those days, Edgington was used as a starter on Sunday and threw six scoreless innings of two-hit ball while striking out eight to earn ACC Pitcher of the Week honors.

“We’re going to continue to take this approach of taking it one [game] at a time,” O’Connor said about his team’s pitching plans for the final series. “So, whenever Edgington is ready he’ll be ready out of the bullpen down at Georgia Tech and we’ll determine whether that’s Thursday or Friday, and if it’s not, we’ll see what Saturday brings us down there. But we’re going to take this mentality of use whoever we’ve got to use to win the game in front of us.”

With no midweek contests between the Louisville series and the Georgia Tech series, the Cavaliers’ pitching should be fully rested for their trip to Atlanta, where taking two of three from or sweeping the Yellow Jackets would enhance UVa’s résumé for trying to host a regional at Disharoon Park.

UVa hasn’t hosted in the postseason since 2016.

“We had a couple of tough weekends in a row,” O’Ferrall said. “But I think having that weekend off from playing games [during exam break], we zoned back in on what we do as a team and once we lock in on things we can control, we looked like the team that started ACC play.”

The right-hander Parker (5-0, 4.32 ERA) is slated to start on Thursday for the Cavaliers and the left-hander Early (10-1, 2.70 ERA) will throw on Friday.

Notes: On Tuesday, O’Ferrall was named one of 25 semifinalists for the Brooks Wallace Award, an honor given annually to the nation’s top shortstop. He’s the first from UVa to be a semifinalist for the award since Chris Taylor in 2011. … Early was named one of 25 semifinalists for National Pitcher of the Year, the College Baseball Foundation announced on Wednesday.