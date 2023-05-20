The No. 21 Virginia baseball team put an exclamation point on its strong finish to the regular season on Saturday with an 8-7 victory over Georgia Tech in Atlanta.

The victory gave the Cavaliers (44-11, 19-11 ACC) the outright ACC Coastal Division championship and completed a three-game sweep of Georgia Tech (30-25, 12-18 ACC).

It is UVa’s first division title since 2011.

Virginia finished with 44 regular season wins, the second-most in program history.

The program record of 45, has been achieved four times (2006, 2010, 2011, & 2013).

The Cavaliers also tallied 19 ACC wins, their most since 2016.

In Saturday’s regular-season finale, Jake Gelof continued his assault on the Virginia record books by going 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBI.

His 21st and 22 home runs of the season moved him into a tie with Brian Buchanan for the most in single season in program history.

Gelof also broke his own single-season RBI record and upped his season total to 84.

The multi-home run effort was his second of the season and school-record seventh of his career.

Pitcher Jack O’Connor was credited with his sixth win after he retired all seven batters he faced in relief before giving way to Jay Woolfolk in the ninth inning.

Woolfolk registered his ninth save and second in as many days.

Virginia, which closed the regular season on a nine-game winning streak, also locked up the No. 2 seed in the upcoming ACC Tournament.

The Cavaliers will be pooled with seventh-seeded North Carolina and 11th-seeded Georgia Tech in the upcoming ACC Tournament in Durham, N.C.

Game times and dates will be announced by the conference on Sunday.