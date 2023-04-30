The No. 13 Virginia baseball team fell into an early hole Sunday and never recovered in a 7-3 loss to Duke at Disharoon Park.

The Blue Devils (31-13, 14-9 ACC) scored the game’s first six runs and held on for the series-clinching victory. The Cavaliers (35-11, 13-11 ACC) lost their third straight ACC series and fell to third place in the ACC Coastal Division standings behind Duke and Miami (28-16, 14-10 ACC). UVa is 2-7 in its last nine ACC games.

"Certainly a pivotal series for us and we came out and we didn't play our best game," Virginia coach Brian O'Connor said.

Duke took advantage of some early command issues from Virginia starting pitcher Jack O'Connor, drawing three consecutive walks with one out in the first inning. All three of those runners came around to score as the Blue Devils sent eight batters to the plate in the opening inning and took a 3-0 lead into the second.

"They took advantage of the three walks O'Connor had in the first inning," Brian O'Connor said. "It looked like his command was just off. He then kind of got it together a little bit. Unfortunately, we allowed them to tack a couple more runs on there."

Alex Stone gave the Blue Devils a 4-0 lead with his third home run of the series, a solo shot to lead off the third inning, then Duke extended its lead to 6-0 in the fourth with a with a pair of two-out RBI singles from Alex Stone and MJ Metz. Stone finished the series 7-for-13 with three home runs and four RBI.

Kyle Teel got Virginia on the board in the bottom of the fourth with an RBI single to right center that plated Ethan O’Donnell. The Cavaliers then cut the Duke lead to three on a two-run homer from Jake Gelof in the bottom of the sixth. The long ball was Gelof's 18th of the season and gave him his 69th and 70th RBI of the campaign.

Virginia's comeback ended there as the Blue Devils plated an unearned run in the seventh when Giovanni DiGiacomo came around to score on an RBI ground out from Tyler Albright to provide the final margin.

Three Cavaliers had multi-hit outings: Teel (2-for-4), Ethan Anderson (2-for-4) and Henry Godbout (2-for-4). Gelof, who set the UVa program single-season record for RBI last season with 81, became the first Cavalier in program history to have two 70-RBI seasons.

Jack O'Connor (4-3) took the loss for Virginia after allowing five hits and five runs (all earned) while walking three and striking out five in 3.2 innings of work. Reliever Evan Blanco did not allow a hit and wasn’t charged with an earned run in 2.2 innings of work, the longest outing of his career. Jay Woolfolk matched a career-high by pitching the final three innings. The right-hander did not allow and struck out three batters.

"We just have to continue to get a little bit better, continue to work and play great baseball," Brian O'Connor said. "[We have to be] a little bit tougher and our execution has to be a little bit better from a pitching standpoint. Four of the [five] walks we had, four of them ended up scoring in the game and that's the difference in the ballgame. You just can't give free passes like that to a really good club."

The Cavaliers wrap up their home-and-home midweek series against VCU on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The homestand continues Wednesday when James Madison comes to Disharoon Park for the first time since 2019 for a 6 p.m. matchup.

Virginia has next weekend off before closing out the regular season with ACC series against Louisville (May 12-14) and at Georgia Tech (May 18-20). O'Connor believes improved pitching will be critical for the Cavaliers if they want to get back on track in ACC play.

"When it comes down the stretch run against really good clubs, that's the biggest thing it comes to," O'Connor said. "You're going to face really good arms and runs are tough to come by. We just need to be consumed with getting quality starts and guys coming in and making the other team earn it."