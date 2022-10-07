No. 2 Virginia women's soccer team can't find equalizer in 1-0 loss to No. 3 Florida State

The No. 2 Virginia women's soccer team found itself trailing early in Thursday night's top-5 clash with No. 3 Florida State.

The Seminoles scored in the opening minute, leaving the Cavaliers almost immediately searching for the equalizer.

Unfortunately for the Wahoos, they never found it.

Jody Brown's first-minute goal held up for Florida State (9-0-2, 5-0-0 ACC) in its 1-0 victory over Virginia (10-2-1, 3-2-0 ACC) on Thursday in front of 3,082 fans at Klöckner Stadium.

“It was a tough loss," Virginia coach Steve Swanson said. "I thought we had a good effort. For the most part our performance was good, but we were inconsistent at times and against good teams you have to be consistent all the way through."

The scoring opportunity came after an FSU pass forward on the attack was broken up by a Virginia defender, but the deflected ball caromed to Brown in stride in the box. Brown took advantage of the one-on-one chance with Virginia keeper Cayla White, firing a shot that deflected off the cross bar and in for the goal.

Virginia would press the attack after halftime, pelting Florida State with 15 shots to only three taken by the Seminoles in the second half, but could not find the back of the net.

The Cavaliers outshot the Seminoles 21-6 in the match and held a 7-3 edge in corners — including six in the second half — but could not get the equalizer against Florida State and goalkeeper Cristina Roque, who finished with 10 saves.

"We created enough chances to get goals and we didn’t finish," Swanson said. "The quality in the attacking third for a game like this wasn’t as good as it had to be. We feel like it’s a bit of a lost opportunity, but I was proud of the effort. We came back, worked hard to get this amazing crowd into the game and we almost had it there. Their goalkeeper made some really good saves. The difference in the game was little plays here and there and they obviously made one more than we did.”

The Cavaliers will look to bounce back on Sunday when they host Syracuse at 2 p.m. at Klöckner Stadium.