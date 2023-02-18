The No. 19 Virginia baseball team came up with several timely hits Saturday, scoring all eight of its runs with two outs in an 8-4 win over Ohio in the Hughes Bros. Challenge in Wilmington, N.C.

The UVa offense picked up right where it left off in Friday's 20-hit performance in a 24-5 win over Navy, collecting 19 more hits against the Bobcats (0-2). In the first two games of the season, the Cavaliers (2-0) have compiled 32 runs on 39 hits.

Junior Jake Gelof put the Cavaliers ahead for good in the top of the fourth inning when he broke a 3-3 tie with a two-run, opposite field home run. The long ball was Gelof's first of the season and 26th of his career, moving him into a tie for 10th place on UVa’s all-time home run list.

Griff O’Ferrall matched his career high with four hits in a 4-for-6, two-RBI effort at the plate. Kyle Teel, Ethan Anderson and Henry Godbout each had three hits to lead the Cavaliers' offense. Casey Saucke extended his hitting streak, which dates back to last season, to nine games. The sophomore went 2-for-5 with an RBI.

As was the case in the season opener on Friday, eight of the nine batters in the Virginia starting lineup had a hit in Saturday's victory.

While the Virginia offense continued its hot start, the Cavaliers' pitching staff also put together a stellar performance.

Led by starting pitcher Nick Parker, who had 10 Ks in five innings of work, Virginia pitchers struck out 15 batters in the contest.

Making his 41st career start and 50th collegiate pitching appearance, Parker, a Coastal Carolina transfer, put together his second straight 10-strikeout performance. Last season while pitching for the Chanticleers, he fanned 10 to establish a career-high in an eight-inning masterpiece against East Carolina in the NCAA Tournament's Greenville Regional.

The Cavaliers will wrap up play in the Hughes Bros. Challenge on Sunday with a matchup with host UNC Wilmington.

The Cavaliers are scheduled to start first year righthander Jack O’Connor on the mound. He will be opposed by Seahawk righty Zane Taylor.

First pitch is slated for 1 p.m. and can be heard on WINA (1070 AM).