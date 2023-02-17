If their debuts were any indication, Ethan O’Donnell and Brian Edgington are fitting in just fine at Virginia.

“It was a blast. It’s everything that’s advertised,” said O’Donnell, the Northwestern transfer center fielder the Cavaliers acquired during the offseason, after No. 19 UVa’s 24-5 season-opening, mercy-rule bludgeoning of Navy in seven innings on Friday afternoon at Disharoon Park.

The Cavaliers (1-0) tallied 20 hits in the win that bettered them to 15-5 in opening-day contests under 20th-year coach Brian O’Connor.

“The fans here, the support that they have,” O’Donnell said, “and from the staff to the fans to teammates, it’s an absolute blast, but we put in a lot of hard work to earn the score on the board.”

O’Donnell clubbed the first of four home runs by the Hoos to get them going and help break the bout open.

It was a second-inning, two-run shot for the left-handed hitting O’Donnell, who showed off his opposite-field strength while launching the ball beyond the seats in deep left-center field to extend the Cavaliers’ advantage to 5-0. O’Donnell, a second-team All-Big Ten choice last spring, led that conference in doubles in 2022, but said he’s worked on his power with Hoos hitting coach Kevin McMullan since then.

“Seeing great dividends there,” O’Donnell said.

“You know everyone loves a home run or a double,” he said, “but it’s just consistency and preaching that and doing whatever I can do to help the team win.”

He finished with three runs scored and three RBI to give the first clear indication he’s capable of being a more-than-adequate replacement for former center fielder Chris Newell — a 13th-round MLB Draft pick of the Los Angeles Dodgers after last season.

“[O’Donnell] provides a lot of value both in the two-spot [in the lineup] and in center,” sophomore right fielder Casey Saucke said. “I think he’s a very good hitter. I think he’s disciplined and he sticks to his approach. He’s a guy that’s going to put it in play a lot.”

Said O’Connor: “He swung the bat really, really great and he can obviously defend in center field.”

O’Donnell was one of five Virginia hitters to score multiple runs and drive in multiple runs in the victory.

Junior catcher Kyle Teel’s third-inning long ball, a line drive that crashed into the right-field bullpen, was his 16th career homer. Teel got the Cavaliers on the board in the opening frame, too, when his hard-hit grounder bounced off the first baseman’s glove into right field to send O’Donnell and Saucke across the plate. Saucke doubled ahead of Teel, and that marked the start of his big afternoon hitting out of the cleanup spot.

He bashed a two-run home run in the fourth inning to push UVa’s edge to 9-0.

“I saw a curveball, just saw it pop up out of his hand,” Saucke said about his homer, “and sat back on it and drove it. That’s all you can do.”

Teel was 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBI, while junior third baseman Jake Gelof collected two hits and three RBI.

And that was plenty enough support for Edgington (1-0), the right-handed starting pitcher from Elon in his first outing with the Cavaliers.

Displaying a fastball, sitting around 92 mph, along with a mix of off-speed pitches, he threw into the fifth inning while yielding only two runs on five hits and striking out three.

“I thought he gave us a real high-quality start,” O’Connor said, “throwing strikes and that’s why he got the opportunity today to make the start.”

In the fifth is when the contest got out of hand.

The Cavaliers batted around twice during the inning while putting up a 14-run spot to set the run-rule in motion. As part of the 14-run inning, Cavaliers freshman Harrison Didawick smacked the first home run of his career. Off the bench, Chris Baker, a Washington College transfer, had a two-run double and two-run single.

UVa continues in the Hughes Bros. Challenge on Saturday afternoon, when it moves to Wilmington, N.C. The Cavaliers will start former Coastal Carolina right-hander Nick Parker (6-3, 4.45 ERA last year) against Ohio University at 2 p.m.