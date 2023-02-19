The No. 19 Virginia baseball team got another strong showing from its pitching staff as it wrapped up play in the Hughes Bros. Challenge with a 7-0 victory over UNC Wilmington on Sunday in Wilmington, N.C.

Cavalier hurlers Jack O’Connor, Jake Berry and Jay Woolfolk limited the Seahawks to two hits and combined for 12 strikeouts as Virginia earned its first shutout since blanking Pitt 18-0 on April 16, 2022. The Cavaliers had six shutouts as a staff in 2022.

O’Connor, making his collegiate debut, pitched the first five innings, allowed one hit and struck out seven UNCW batters. The right-hander allowed his only hit in the first inning and faced the minimum (12 batters) in his final four innings of work.

Berry relieved O’Connor in the sixth and allowed one hit over three innings of work. Woolfolk threw 10 pitches and struck out two in a clean ninth inning.

The strong performance from the pitching staff was backed up by another solid outing from the Virginia offense.

Jake Gelof, the third batter of the game, hit a three-run homer in the first inning to give the Hoos the lead for good. It was the 27th home run of Gelof's college career, moving him into a tie with UVa Hall of Famer Ryan Gilleland for ninth place on the school's all-time home run list.

Gelof finished the day 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBI. He has two home runs and nine RBI in his first three games of the season. Juniors Ethan O’Donnell and Kyle Teel each put together multiple-hit efforts as UVa (3-0) collected 10 hits on day. The Cavaliers have recorded 10 or more hits in each of the first three games of the season and have 49 total for the year.

UVa capitalized on two UNCW defensive miscues to add to its lead, scoring unearned runs in the fourth and sixth innings. Justin Rubin plated Harrison Didawick with a single to center in the fourth. Teel came around to score on an RBI groundout by Didawick in the sixth.

The Cavaliers added a pair of insurance runs in the ninth inning. O’Donnell, the country’s top returning doubles man in the country, doubled home Griff O’Ferrall to make the score 6-0.

Gelof followed up O’Donnell’s double with an RBI single to center for his fourth RBI of the day.

Virginia will begin a 10-game homestand with a matchup against Longwood on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Disharoon Park.