No. 18 Virginia men's basketball team holds off North Carolina Central in season opener

UVa basketball

Virginia guard Armaan Franklin (4) celebrates after a basket against NC Central during the first half of Monday's game at John Paul Jones Arena.

 Mike Kropf, The Daily Progress

Virginia expects to be tested by a challenging nonconference basketball schedule. That wasn’t supposed to start with its season opener.

Senior guard Armaan Franklin scored 21 points, hitting four of the 18th-ranked Cavaliers’ 11 3-pointers on the night, as UVa fought off North Carolina Central down the stretch for a tougher-than-anticipated 73-61 win on Monday night.

Senior Francisco Caffaro and juniors Reece Beekman and Kadin Shedrick each scored 10 for Virginia (1-0).

Sophomore guard Justin Wright led the Eagles with 20 points and junior forward Eric Boone added 18, but NCC (0-1) got little scoring from anyone else.

Virginia is a deeper, betting shooting team this season and that was on display early on.

With four Top 25 matchups in the first two months of the season in its future, UVa’s season-opener against the Eagles started the way it would have hoped. A 3-pointer by Franklin put it up 31-15 with 7:08 left in the first half.

UVa hit six of its first eight attempts from beyond the 3-point arc.

Still, the Cavaliers only led 38-30 at the break, the game kept close by the kind of prolonged scoring drought that has plagued them in recent years. UVa went 4:26 without a basket, as the Eagles went on an 8-0 run and pulled to down 31-23.

Things tightened even more after the break, with NCC outscoring Virginia 12-5 and pulling within 43-42, after a pair of free throws by former VCU center Brendan Medley-Bacon with 15:48 to play. Suddenly, opening night 2022 was dredging up grizzly memories of last season’s first game — a 66-58 home loss to Navy.

The Eagles went up 44-43 on a driving layup by Eric Boone, but Kihei Clark immediately answered with 3 and Reece Beekman added a fast-break dunk to put the home team ahead 48-44, sparking a 10-2 run.

From there, Virginia kept North Carolina Central comfortably down, winning its season opener for the ninth time in its last 10 seasons.

