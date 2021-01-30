No. 14 Virginia women's tennis team upends No. 18 South Carolina

“I really liked the response after doubles,” Virginia coach Andres Pedroso said. “It’s not going to be the first time we lose the doubles point this year. So I thought the guys responded really well to that. I thought we were point away from winning the doubles point so I thought we thought we played pretty well.”

In doubles, Carl Söderlund and William Woodall opened the match with a 6-2 victory over No. 25 Luca Maldoner and Nicola Vidal on court one. The Monarchs then picked up a 6-3 win on court three to draw even.

On court two, Ryan Goetz and Chris Rodesch were up a break and serving for the point at 5-4, but lost a deuce point to even things at 5-5. Old Dominion’s Younes Lalani and Jankki Giesse won a deuce point to hold serve and take a 6-5 lead and then won another deuce point to win 7-5 and secure the doubles point for the Monarchs.

Ryan Goetz evened the match at 1-1 with a 6-2, 6-1win over Luca Maldoner at No. 1 singles. Inaki Montes gave the Cavaliers the lead with his 6-0, 6-4 triumph over Tomislav Podvinski at No. 2 singles.