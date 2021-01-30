No. 14 Virginia women's tennis team upends No. 18 South Carolina

The No. 14 Virginia women’s tennis team picked up its second win of the week on Saturday, claiming a 4-1 victory over No. 18 South Carolina at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.
Virginia (3-1) won the doubles point and got singles wins from Rosie Johanson, Amber O’Dell and Emma Navarro to claim the victory. South Carolina’s point came from a win on court four in singles.
Navarro clinched the win in the battle at the top of the lineup, coming back after dropping her first set to secure the victory. The Virginia freshman defeated No. 34 Mia Horvit, a fifth-year senior for the Gamecocks, by a score of 1-6, 6-0, 6-1.
“That was a hard-fought win by the team tonight,” Virginia coach Sara O’Leary said. “South Carolina is a good team who makes you earn everything. There were many momentum switches, but I thought our team stayed composed no matter what the situation was and earned this win tonight. I’m very proud of them.”
Virginia is scheduled to return to action on Friday, Feb. 19, when the Cavaliers host No. 6 Duke to open ACC play.
Hoos handle Monarchs
The No. 8 Virginia men’s tennis team picked up a 6-1 victory over Old Dominion on Saturday at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.
The Monarchs (0-3) won the doubles point, but the Cavaliers (4-0) swept the singles courts in straight sets to win the match.
“I really liked the response after doubles,” Virginia coach Andres Pedroso said. “It’s not going to be the first time we lose the doubles point this year. So I thought the guys responded really well to that. I thought we were point away from winning the doubles point so I thought we thought we played pretty well.”
In doubles, Carl Söderlund and William Woodall opened the match with a 6-2 victory over No. 25 Luca Maldoner and Nicola Vidal on court one. The Monarchs then picked up a 6-3 win on court three to draw even.
On court two, Ryan Goetz and Chris Rodesch were up a break and serving for the point at 5-4, but lost a deuce point to even things at 5-5. Old Dominion’s Younes Lalani and Jankki Giesse won a deuce point to hold serve and take a 6-5 lead and then won another deuce point to win 7-5 and secure the doubles point for the Monarchs.
Ryan Goetz evened the match at 1-1 with a 6-2, 6-1win over Luca Maldoner at No. 1 singles. Inaki Montes gave the Cavaliers the lead with his 6-0, 6-4 triumph over Tomislav Podvinski at No. 2 singles.
Gianni Ross followed with a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Jannik Giesse on Court 6 to put Virginia on the cusp of clinching the match. Jeffrey von der Schulenburg then clinched the victory with a 6-2, 6-3 win on singles’ Court 3. The Zurich, Switzerland native is now 4-0 in singles matches this season.
Chris Rodesch and Alexander Kiefer also picked up victories for Virginia, which played four freshmen in its singles lineup. Kiefer’s win came in his collegiate debut.
“The first years hard, they’re humble, the love to compete and they love the game,” Pedroso said. “They’ve got a chance every time they step on the court.”