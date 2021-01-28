No. 14 Virginia women's tennis team blanks VCU

The No. 14 Virginia women’s tennis team opened the home portion of its schedule Thursday with a 7-0 victory over VCU at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

The Cavaliers (2-1) won the doubles point with victories on courts one and three before sweeping the singles matches to earn the victory over the Rams (1-1).

“The team was really excited to get out on our home courts and play in front of our family and friends today,” Virginia coach Sara O’Leary said. “We’re proud of the way they responded after a tough road trip last weekend. We had some very close matches and had some chances, but I think in that match at Ohio State we learned so much about ourselves and grew from that match. I’m excited to see how they responded today and moving forward to the rest of the season.”

With a 1-0 lead entering singles, Natasha Subhash and Rosie Johanson put the Cavaliers on the brink of clinching the match with straight-set victories at No. 2 and 3 singles, respectively. Vivian Glozman clinched the victory for the Wahoos with a win at the fifth spot in the lineup.

Hibah Shaikh, Emma Navarro and Amber O’Dell closed things out with wins on courts four, one and six, respectively.