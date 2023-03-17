The No. 14 Virginia baseball team held on for a 2-1 ACC road victory over No. 23 N.C. State on Thursday night at Doak Field in Raleigh, N.C.

Led by starting pitcher Nick Parker and reliever Jake Berry, four Virginia pitchers combined to strike out 14 N.C. State batters in the contest.

Parker improved to 3-0 after allowing one run while striking out seven in five innings of work. Berry struck out four batters over 2.2 innings of relief, including two in the ninth inning, to earn his third save of the season.

The Cavaliers (16-1, 3-1 ACC) were out-hit in a game (8-4) for the first time this season. The four hits were a season-low for the Wahoos and the fewest in a win since March 27, 2021. The last time Virginia won with four or less hits was against Miami on March 27, 2021, when the Cavaliers needed just one hit in a 4-0 shutout of the Hurricanes.

All four UVa hits were singles, two from Griff O’Ferrall, one each from Justin Rubin and Kyle Teel. Jake Gelof and Teel each drove in a run for the Cavaliers.

Due to inclement weather in the forecast, first pitch of game two on Friday will now be at 1 p.m. No other changes to the series have been made. UVa will have right-hander Brian Edgington on the mound. He will be opposed by righty Matt Willadsen (2-1).