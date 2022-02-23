No. 13 Virginia women's lacrosse team drops ACC opener to No. 1 Boston College

The No. 13 Virginia women’s lacrosse team built an early lead against No. 1 Boston College on Wednesday, but the Eagles stormed back with a strong second half and handed the Cavaliers a 22-15 loss in their ACC opener at Klöckner Stadium.

Virginia (2-3, 0-1 ACC) led 6-5 at the end of the first quarter and 10-9 at halftime, but Boston College (4-0, 1-0 ACC) outscored the Cavaliers 6-1 in the third quarter to take a 15-11 lead heading into the fourth.

Rachel Clark scored her fourth goal of the game for Virginia 41 seconds into the fourth quarter, then Braeden Dial scored with 8:53 to play to cut BC’s lead to 18-13, but the Eagles outscored the Cavaliers 4-2 the rest of the way to provide the final margin.

"BC is obviously the team to beat," Virginia coach Julie Myers said. "I feel like we learned today. That is the most important thing, is that we take what we need from each game and try to get better every day. Even though our results don’t show that, that is what we are doing so we are trying to keep it in perspective, learn along the way and keep fighting. I thought we were resilient. We fought the entire time, we never put our heads down or gave up."

Clark led UVa with five goals. Courtlynne Caskin finished with five points after scoring three goals and dishing out two assists. Ashlyn McGovern also tallied five points for the Cavaliers, finishing with four goals and one assist.

Charlotte North had a game-high six goals for Boston College.

Virginia led in draw controls (27-14) and saves (6-4), but Boston College had the edge in shots (26-22) and ground balls (22-8). The Cavaliers had 20 turnovers to seven for BC.

“We played pretty well for a majority of the game," Myers said. "The hardest part was every time we made a mistake on our turnovers, they turned it into a goal. Having 20 turnovers is too many. A lot of them under pressure and when we were trying to make plays, so I don’t fault the effort, but it was hard to stop them in their transition game."

Virginia returns to action on Sunday when it hosts Stanford at 11 a.m. at Klòckner Stadium. The game will be streamed live on ACCNX.

Myers hopes her team can use the lessons from Wednesday's loss to improve, starting with Sunday's game.

"BC is a tough team," Myers said, "and we have lots of positive things to hold on to, but we need to watch film and learn as much as we can.”