Twenty years on the job provides enough insight to know better than to panic at any point during a lengthy campaign.

So, Virginia skipper Brian O’Connor wasn’t going to worry about his squad being swept on the road against Notre Dame this past weekend, slipping in the national polls or falling out of first place in the ACC Coastal Division standings. Instead, he chose to reassure the Cavaliers when they returned to Disharoon Park ahead of their 7-4 come-from behind win over Liberty on Tuesday.

“I talked to the team before the game,” O’Connor said, “before we went out and stretched, and reminded them about what makes this team special and just said that we needed to get back to doing the things that make our team a great ballclub.”

For the first five and a half innings against the Flames, it appeared the Hoos were slow to hear O’Connor’s words. UVa trailed 4-0 and was being no-hit, but it rallied in the late innings while using excellent at-bats and clutch hitting from Anthony Stephan, Henry Godbout and Griff O’Ferrall as well as steady relief work from Evan Blanco and Jay Woolfolk en route to earning a much-needed win in comeback fashion.

On Wednesday, the Cavaliers followed up their thrilling victory with a businesslike 13-4 rout of Towson.

“We’ve been fighting through some games recently,” said O’Ferrall, the Cavaliers’ shortstop and leadoff man whose average is up to .413, “which is expected because it’s a long season with a lot of good opponents. But just fighting in the last three innings there [against Liberty], we knew that we had that fight in us and it showed us the energy we have in this team is still running very strongly.”

A greater test and more meaningful in-league bouts immediately await them, though.

No. 13 UVa (34-9, 12-9 ACC) welcomes No. 20 Duke (29-12, 12-8 ACC) to Charlottesville for a three-game series starting Friday night. The Blue Devils have won seven straight contests, are the hottest team in the conference and overtook the top spot in the Coastal Division by a half game over the Hoos following a sweep of Louisville last week in Durham.

“Duke is going to be a big series for us this weekend and if we can win this series, we’ll gain some momentum going forward,” Cavaliers right fielder Casey Saucke said.

Said O’Ferrall: “They’re at the top and we’re one and two [in the division], so obviously it’ll be huge.”

Friday night’s meeting is slated for 8 p.m. Saturday’s game will be played at 4 p.m. and Sunday’s series final is scheduled for 1 p.m.

“This is a big one just because we’re neck and neck with each other in the league standings,” O’Connor said.

What the longtime coach will be looking for from his bunch is better starting pitching than they got last weekend at Notre Dame and more consistent contributions from the bullpen like they got from Blanco on Tuesday when he struck out five of the six hitters he faced to keep the score tight or Woolfolk, who threw scoreless ninth innings against both Liberty and Towson.

But none of the Cavaliers’ weekend starters — Brian Edgington (6-2, 3.13 ERA), Nick Parker (3-0, 4.86 ERA) or Jack O’Connor (4-2, 3.65) — threw more than five innings in South Bend and UVa’s relievers struggled to stop Notre Dame’s attack as well.

Duke can hit, too, having tallied 21 runs over its three wins over Louisville last week, so the Virginia pitching staff has a challenge. Blue Devils first baseman MJ Metz has homered in four consecutive and five of the last six games. Metz is one of four Blue Devils with at least nine longballs this spring along with third baseman Andrew Fischer (10), second baseman Jay Beshears (9) and catcher Alex Stone (9). Shortstop Alex Mooney smacked a walk-off grand slam last Friday to beat the Cardinals.

O’Ferrall, Saucke, the designated hitter Stephan and catcher Kyle Teel have swung it well for the UVa lately. Teel was 5-for-5 against Towson and his .424 average paces the ACC. Saucke has five multi-hit performances in the last six games and Stephan said he’s gaining more and more confidence each day that he has been in the starting lineup. He’s got six hits, including two doubles and a homer, over the last four games.

Last year, when UVa and Duke played, the Hoos took two of three from the Blue Devils during the opening weekend of ACC play. The Cavaliers won their first four ACC series in 2022 and led the Coastal Division through the first half of the season before struggling later last spring in conference action and settling for a third-place finish in the division while also missing out on a chance to host an NCAA regional.

To finish well through the stretch run this go-around, Saucke said: “It’s more the mental aspect of the game and really grinding at-bats out. We talk about having quality at-bats all the time as a team, and if we can put together as many quality at bats throughout our lineup as possible and our pitchers can continue to step up like they did especially earlier this year, I think we’ll have a really good shot.”

That starts, of course, for the Hoos with playing well this weekend against Duke.