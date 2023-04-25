One day earlier, Virginia skipper Brian O’Connor called on his bullpen to give the Cavaliers more.

For the Hoos to snap their recent funk, he said on Monday in the aftermath of being swept at Notre Dame this past weekend, they’d need their relievers to keep games tight when trailing and after the opponent got to their starter. On Tuesday, a strong outing in relief from UVa freshman Evan Blanco might’ve been the difference in the No. 13 Cavaliers’ 7-4 come-from-behind win over visiting Liberty at Disharoon Park.

The victory gave UVa (33-9) its first sweep of the Flames (19-21) since 2017.

“We needed that,” O’Connor said about Blanco’s role in the Cavaliers’ win. “We needed somebody to come out of the bullpen when we were down and hold the game in check. We haven’t gotten that enough over the past couple of weeks.”

Blanco was summoned in the sixth and inherited a runner with the Flames threatening for more after they had already scored three times in the inning against UVa starter Connelly Early. Cam Foster’s two-run single grew Liberty’s advantage to 4-0 and that prompted O’Connor to turn to Blanco to escape trouble.

O’Connor said he liked the left-hander Blanco against the Flames’ primarily left-handed hitting lineup and because Blanco was fresh since he didn’t pitch at all against the Irish. Blanco is “a Boston kid with something special about him,” O’Connor said, too.

“Just throw strikes,” Blanco said of his responsibility when entering into a game-on-the-line situation. “We always talk about pounding the bottom of the zone and that’s what I was focusing on.”

He did just that for the Cavaliers on Tuesday evening, striking out Liberty designated hitter Victor Castillo to get out of the frame and to keep the Hoos within striking distance.

UVa tallied one run in the bottom of the sixth on Griff O’Ferrall’s infield single that scored Anthony Stephan, who broke up the perfect game and no-hitter Liberty had going with a double down the right-field line to begin the inning.

Stephan and O’Ferrall teamed up to go 4-for-7 with five RBI and two runs scored in the win.

Following a scoreless seventh inning from Blanco, the home team rallied with a five-run inning that included Stephan’s bases-loaded walk, a game-tying two-run single from Henry Godbout and a go-ahead two-run single from O’Ferrall.

“I knew eventually our team was going to put up some runs,” Blanco said. “They were putting together good [at bats] all game, so I knew eventually it was going to happen.”

Blanco (1-0), who earned his first collegiate victory and had five strikeouts over two dominant innings, said his fastball and his curveball were working well for him throughout his appearance.

Said Stephan about Blanco: “That’s huge. That’s what you want a reliever to do. When you think about relievers, you think about them needing to hold a game when you’re winning, but it’s just as important when you’re losing and we showed that tonight.”

Because through the first five innings, the Cavaliers appeared as if their losing streak would reach four. They were held hitless by Liberty starter Trey Cooper and reliever Ryan Butler, who combined to retire the Hoos’ first 15 hitters in order — eight via the flyout, five on groundballs and two on strikeouts.

“But we were still confident,” O’Ferrall said, “because we were getting barrels [on the ball] and we were crushing the ball just straight at people, and that happens.”

In the fifth inning, Butler got help from his left fielder Kane Kepley to — at the time — keep the no-hitter and perfect game intact when he made one of the great catches of the college baseball season. UVa’s Ethan Anderson swung at a first-pitch fastball from Butler and launched it to deep left-center field. Kepley read the ball off the bat well, though, and chased it down by leaping at the fence, reaching his glove beyond it and taking a would-be homer away from Anderson.

O’Connor said he didn’t need to say anything in the dugout about being hitless more than midway through the contest.

“There’s a lot of encouragement,” O’Connor said. “Guys know that we hit the ball hard and it’s just the game, but sometimes you can start to feel like, ‘Poor me, poor us,’ because it’s not going our way. But you can’t think that way and you just continue a good, aggressive approach and know the game is going to come back around.”

Stephan said he was motivated to be the first Cavalier to reach and spark a comeback. Tuesday’s victory marked Virginia’s first this season in which it won after trailing after six innings.

“I’ll be honest, I looked at the scoreboard a couple of times and saw zeroes,” Stephan said, “and when I led off the [sixth inning], I kind of wanted to break it [up]. I was thinking about it.”

His RBI double in the eighth got UVa to the score it won by, and closer Jay Woolfolk retired the Flames in the ninth in order to record his sixth save of the campaign.

“I was just really proud of the poise and composure of our club tonight,” O’Connor said.