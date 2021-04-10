No. 12 Virginia women’s soccer team plays No. 5 West Virginia to 1-1 draw

Talented sophomore forward Diana Ordonez delivered UVa’s lone goal in the 34th minute. Junior forward Ashlynn Serepca corralled the ball in the middle of the box with her back to the goal. She passed the ball to Ordonez on the right side.

Ordonez faked toward the ball but let it drift by her to the right as the defenders collapsed to where they thought she would touch the ball. She moved to her right as the defenders lurched to their left, finding space to fire a shot to the left side of the net. She scored, giving UVa the 1-0 edge.

The goal seemed like it might be enough for Virginia to pick up a victory, but the Mountaineers kept pushing. They found the equalizer in the 82nd minute on beautiful one-touch goal from junior midfielder Isabella Sibley.

Sibley took a cross from redshirt junior forward Lauren Segalla, who fired the ball in front of the net from the right side of the field, and deflected it by senior goalkeeper Laurel Ivory.

Both sides threatened occasionally in the two overtime periods. West Virginia’s best chance came early in the first overtime following a turnover near midfield by freshman defender Samar Guidry that led to a breakaway, but Guidry chased down the ball and played tremendous defense without fouling to allow Ivory to come up and grab the ball in the box.