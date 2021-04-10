No. 12 Virginia women’s soccer team plays No. 5 West Virginia to 1-1 draw

Lia Godfrey received the ball near the top of the box, ripping a shot to the lower left corner of the goal. The freshman’s shot attempt would’ve won the game for Virginia in double overtime.
As a sizeable contingent of UVa fans rose to their feet, West Virginia sophomore goalkeeper Kayza Massey turned in a “SportsCenter” worthy save to swat away Godfrey’s shot and keep UVa off the scoreboard. With her diving save, Massey preserved a draw for the Mountaineers.
“We thought we’d won it there,” UVa head coach Steve Swanson said. “She’s an athletic keeper, and she made a great save.”
The No. 12 UVa women’s soccer team struck first Saturday, but No. 5 West Virginia rallied with a late goal to force overtime. Neither side found the back of the net in the two overtime periods. Massey’s stellar save led to the game ending in a 1-1 draw.
Saturday’s contest was the second match between the two sides in the past week. UVa and West Virginia met last Saturday in Morgantown, with the Mountaineers winning 1-0.
West Virginia held a 7-5 shots advantage in the first matchup. UVa looked better this weekend, recording 12 shots while holding WVU to six shots.
“It was much improved from last week, so we were happy with that,” Swanson said.
Talented sophomore forward Diana Ordonez delivered UVa’s lone goal in the 34th minute. Junior forward Ashlynn Serepca corralled the ball in the middle of the box with her back to the goal. She passed the ball to Ordonez on the right side.
Ordonez faked toward the ball but let it drift by her to the right as the defenders collapsed to where they thought she would touch the ball. She moved to her right as the defenders lurched to their left, finding space to fire a shot to the left side of the net. She scored, giving UVa the 1-0 edge.
The goal seemed like it might be enough for Virginia to pick up a victory, but the Mountaineers kept pushing. They found the equalizer in the 82nd minute on beautiful one-touch goal from junior midfielder Isabella Sibley.
Sibley took a cross from redshirt junior forward Lauren Segalla, who fired the ball in front of the net from the right side of the field, and deflected it by senior goalkeeper Laurel Ivory.
Both sides threatened occasionally in the two overtime periods. West Virginia’s best chance came early in the first overtime following a turnover near midfield by freshman defender Samar Guidry that led to a breakaway, but Guidry chased down the ball and played tremendous defense without fouling to allow Ivory to come up and grab the ball in the box.
UVa’s best scoring chance in overtime came on Godfrey’s near game-winner. Swanson was pleased with how his team competed in extra time.
“I thought we were the aggressor in the two overtimes, and that showed me something,” Swanson said.
The game was UVa’s regular-season finale. The Cavaliers will learn their NCAA Tournament draw on April 19.
“This was an NCAA type game,” Swanson said. “We have a lot to feel good about going into the tournament and a lot to build on over these next couple weeks.”