No. 11 Virginia field hockey team picks up road win over Ohio State

The No. 11 Virginia field hockey team wrapped up its weekend road trip with a 2-1 victory over No. 24 Ohio State on Sunday at Buckeye Field in Columbus, Ohio.

After being held without a goal in a 1-0 loss at No. 5 Louisville on Friday, the Cavaliers (5-2, 0-1 ACC) scored a pair of goals against the Buckeyes (6-2, 1-0 Big Ten) on Sunday to get back in the win column. Makayla Gallen and Taryn Tkachuk each scored a goal for Virginia.

“That was a gritty one," Virginia coach Michelle Madison said. "We were able to create a lot of attack opportunities and handle their counter attack, which was dangerous."

The Cavaliers dominated the first half on offense, outshooting Ohio State 8-0 in the period. The Buckeyes got going offensively in the second half, firing off 14 attempts, with nine penalty corners in the same span, but were limited to just one goal by Virginia.

Gallen got the Cavaliers on the board five minutes into the second period when she deflected in an initial shot from Cato Geusgens off a penalty corner for her first goal of the season.

"Makayla Gallen was amazing," Madison said, "giving a monster performance in the backfield."