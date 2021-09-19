No. 11 Virginia field hockey team picks up road win over Ohio State

The No. 11 Virginia field hockey team wrapped up its weekend road trip with a 2-1 victory over No. 24 Ohio State on Sunday at Buckeye Field in Columbus, Ohio.
After being held without a goal in a 1-0 loss at No. 5 Louisville on Friday, the Cavaliers (5-2, 0-1 ACC) scored a pair of goals against the Buckeyes (6-2, 1-0 Big Ten) on Sunday to get back in the win column. Makayla Gallen and Taryn Tkachuk each scored a goal for Virginia.
“That was a gritty one," Virginia coach Michelle Madison said. "We were able to create a lot of attack opportunities and handle their counter attack, which was dangerous."
The Cavaliers dominated the first half on offense, outshooting Ohio State 8-0 in the period. The Buckeyes got going offensively in the second half, firing off 14 attempts, with nine penalty corners in the same span, but were limited to just one goal by Virginia.
Gallen got the Cavaliers on the board five minutes into the second period when she deflected in an initial shot from Cato Geusgens off a penalty corner for her first goal of the season.
"Makayla Gallen was amazing," Madison said, "giving a monster performance in the backfield."
Tkachuk added an insurance goal five minutes into the fourth quarter, sending a shot into the corner of the cage after picking up a pass from Laura Janssen. Tkachuk now has three goals and an assist this season. Her seven points rank second on the team.
The Virginia defense held on to a shutout until the final 2:06 of the game when Katie Pyle picked up a rebound off an initial save and found the back of the net.
Ohio State finished with a 14-12 edge in shots and 9-7 advantage on corners. Virginia freshman goalkeeper Tyler Kennedy made six saves to improve to 2-1 this season.
Virginia returns to ACC play on Friday when it travels to No. 15 Wake Forest. The Cavaliers will be back home for the first time since Sept. 10 next Sunday when they host No. 19 Old Dominion at 1 p.m.