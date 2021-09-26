No. 11 Virginia field hockey team falls 2-1 to No. 21 Old Dominion

The Virginia field hockey team controlled the first three quarters of its game against Old Dominion on Sunday, taking a 1-0 lead and looking comfortable in the process. The 11th-ranked Cavaliers appeared well on their way to their third consecutive win.
But instead of holding on for a 1-0 victory, UVa’s lead was quickly erased.
The 21st-ranked Monarchs dominated the fourth quarter, scoring twice to upend the Cavaliers 2-1 at the UVa Turf Field.
“1-0 is a dangerous score,” Virginia head coach Michele Madison said. “You think you’re winning, but it’s always easy to get back into the game, which they did.”
After a strong showing in the first half and third quarter, UVa (6-3, 1-1 ACC) was blitzed by Old Dominion (6-2, 1-1 Big East) in the final 15 minutes. The Monarchs used goals from Ilse Westera and Marlon de Bruine in a 113-second span to go from trailing 1-0 to leading 2-1 with just over eight minutes left in the game.
Old Dominion’s first goal came on a transition opportunity. A few quality passes set up Westera in front of UVa’s goal, and she knocked the ball between the legs of UVa goalkeeper Tyler Kennedy.
A penalty corner less than two minutes later led to ODU’s second goal. The scores came suddenly, rapidly changing the momentum of the match.
“We didn’t control their hitting game,” Madison said. “They’re a big ball team. They just blast the ball down, and we weren’t successful in stopping that ball.”
Virginia opened the scoring in the first two minutes of the second quarter when senior back Amber Ezechiels scored off a penalty corner. Interestingly, that was UVa’s only penalty corner of the match.
“It’s definitely strange because usually we have so many corners, so many opportunities, and now we had just one corner, which is definitely different for our team, definitely different from how we want to play,” Ezechiels said. “I think ODU did a good job defending us and keeping us outside the circle.”
UVa’s one penalty corner was a season low for the team. The previous low was two, which came in a 3-1 win over Delaware. The one opportunity was converted perfectly, but the Cavaliers want more chances via penalty corner in future matches.
Sunday’s final score was a disappointing result for Virginia, which entered the match confident after a 3-1 road triumph at Wake Forest. Friday’s match featured UVa at its best. The Cavaliers couldn’t match that performance Sunday.
“It feels terrible to lose that game on that last corner,” Ezechiels said. “We had such a good game on Friday, such a good win and then losing this game just feels terrible.”