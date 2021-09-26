No. 11 Virginia field hockey team falls 2-1 to No. 21 Old Dominion

“We didn’t control their hitting game,” Madison said. “They’re a big ball team. They just blast the ball down, and we weren’t successful in stopping that ball.”

Virginia opened the scoring in the first two minutes of the second quarter when senior back Amber Ezechiels scored off a penalty corner. Interestingly, that was UVa’s only penalty corner of the match.

“It’s definitely strange because usually we have so many corners, so many opportunities, and now we had just one corner, which is definitely different for our team, definitely different from how we want to play,” Ezechiels said. “I think ODU did a good job defending us and keeping us outside the circle.”

UVa’s one penalty corner was a season low for the team. The previous low was two, which came in a 3-1 win over Delaware. The one opportunity was converted perfectly, but the Cavaliers want more chances via penalty corner in future matches.

Sunday’s final score was a disappointing result for Virginia, which entered the match confident after a 3-1 road triumph at Wake Forest. Friday’s match featured UVa at its best. The Cavaliers couldn’t match that performance Sunday.