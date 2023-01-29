No. 1 Virginia men's tennis team secures spot in ITA Indoors

The No. 1 Virginia men’s tennis team is heading to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships.

The Cavaliers (6-0) secured a spot in the 16-team field with a 4-0 victory over Princeton (1-3) on Sunday in the ITA Kickoff Weekend championship match at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

The ITA National Team Indoor Championships will take place Feb. 17-20 in Chicago.

Virginia's Iñaki Montes and Ryan Goetz opened the match with a 6-1 win on doubles court two before Jeffrey von der Schulenburg and Alexander Kiefer clinched the doubles point with a 6-2 victory on court three.

In singles, the Cavaliers' victories on courts one, two and four came in rapid succession.

Montes wrapped up a 6-2, 6-2 win against Will Peters on court two, finishing one point ahead of Goetz, who won 6-2, 6-0 on four. A minute later, Chris Rodesch clinched the match with a 6-2, 6-2 victory on the top court.

“First of all, congratulations to Princeton on a great match,” Virginia head coach Andres Pedroso said. “I thought they competed really hard and gave us some really good tests at certain courts. I think that program has a really bright future. As far as our guys, I thought they were total pros. They competed really well and played the match together. It was a good step in the right direction.”

The win continued a dominant start for Virginia, which earned its sixth sweep in six matches this season. The Cavaliers have now won 29 consecutive matches dating back to last season.

UVa has only failed to advance out of ITA Kickoff Weekend twice in the past 15 tournaments. The Cavaliers have won six ITA National Team Indoor Championships, including four straight from 2008 to 2011 and most recently in 2017, when the tournament was held in Charlottesville.