No. 1 Virginia men's tennis team rolls past No. 11 Baylor

The No. 1 Virginia men’s tennis team's national title defense is off to a stellar start.

The Cavaliers improved to 4-0 and picked up its first win against a ranked opponent this season with a 4-0 victory over No. 11 Baylor on Sunday at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

The victory extends UVa’s winning streak to 27 matches dating back to last season. During its four victories this season, the Cavaliers have yet to allow an opponent to score a point.

“Great mental effort by our guys against a very tough Baylor team,” Virginia head coach Andres Pedroso said. “We will likely see them again down the road because they have such a quality team."

Pedroso said the crowd at Boar's Head gave his team a needed boost against a top-25 opponent.

"Our crowd today was incredible," Pedroso said. "The environment they created for us at the Boar’s Head is one of the main reasons our student-athletes chose to play for UVa. It was a lot of fun, and we are so humbled by everyone’s support.”

After Baylor (3-1) and Virginia split results on doubles courts two and three, Bar Botzer and Chris Rodesch secured the point by winning a tiebreaker 8-6 to top the No. 3 doubles team in the nation, Finn Bass and Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi, to secure the point for the Cavaliers.

In singles, Rodesch downed Bass 6-2, 6-2 on the top court to give UVa a 2-0 lead. Jeffrey von der Schulenburg followed with a 6-3, 6-3 victory on court three. Grad student Ryan Goetz closed out the victory with a 7-5, 6-3 win against Mazzuchi on court four.

The Cavaliers now turn their attention to next weekend's ITA Kickoff Weekend matches at Boar's Head Sports Club. Ole Miss, Princeton and Nevada will come to Charlottesville in pursuit of an invitation to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships

Virginia opens play by hosting Nevada at noon on Saturday. Ole Miss and Princeton play at 9 a.m.

The championship match takes place on Jan. 29 at 1 p.m.

Squash teams earn wins

The No. 7 Virginia women’s squash team (7-3) picked up two wins on Sunday afternoon, defeating St. Lawrence 7-0 and Georgetown 9-0 at Squash on Fire in Washington, D.C.

The No. 5 Virginia men’s squash team (9-2) defeated St. Lawrence 9-0 on Sunday afternoon. The UVa men finished with nine clean sweeps on the day.

Five Cavaliers went 2-0 on the day for the women's team. Olivia Walsh earned two 3-0 wins, winning at No. 1 and No. 4. Nicolina Tessitore won at the No. 3 against St. Lawrence and No. 5 vs. Georgetown. Eliza Mills won at the four and six. Griffin Dewey picked up wins at the No. 5 and No. 8 positions. Nasreen Hashmi won at six and nine.