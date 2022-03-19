No. 1 Maryland rolls past No. 2 Virginia in rematch of national championship game

Round 1 goes to Maryland.

In a rematch of the 2021 national championship game, the top-ranked Terrapins rolled to a 23-12 win over No. 2 Virginia on Saturday in the inaugural Capitol Classic Lacrosse Tournament at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

In a matchup of the nation's two top-ranked teams, Maryland (7-0) was clearly the better team on this day, outshooting the Cavaliers 53-34 while holding a 25-14 edge in faceoffs.

"There is no question who the No. 1 team in the country is right now," Virginia coach Lars Tiffany said. "[Maryland coach] John Tillman, his staff, his team proved it from the opening whistle throughout the four quarters."

Virginia (6-1), which saw it's 10-game winning streak come to an end, was led by attackmen Matt Moore and Connor Shellenberger, who posted three goals and two assists each.

First-year goalie Matthew Nunes (6-1) suffered his first loss of the season, while Maryland’s starting netminder Logan McNaney (7-0) remained unbeaten on the season.

Maryland led 5-3 at the end of the first quarter after the Terrapins won seven of the period’s nine faceoffs. Nunes made five of his 14 total saves in the opening period to help keep UVa within striking distance.

The teams traded scores early in the second quarter before Maryland went on a 4-0 run to build up a cushion. Xander Dickson’s second goal of the period broke up the Terrapins run with 2:31 remaining. Maryland scored once more before leading 12-6 at the break.

"They got us early," Tiffany said. "Matt Nunes made some big saves for us early … We just couldn't match them shot for shot, ground ball for ground ball."

Griffin Schutz netted the first goal of the second half, but the Terrapins quickly responded with three unanswered goals to take a commanding 15-7 lead midway through the third. Payton Cormier and Moore rang up the final two goals of the third as Virginia found itself down 15-9 heading into the fourth.

Cormier and Shellenberger found the back of the net within the first four minutes of the fourth period which cut the Terrapins’ lead to 15-11, but Maryland piled on eight of the last nine goals of the contest to win it convincingly.

“Tremendous effort by the Terrapins," Tiffany said.

Saturday's loss provided some hard lessons for Tiffany and the Cavaliers, ones they open they can use if they see the Terrapins again later this year in the NCAA Tournament.

"They certainly exposed a lot of things we need to work on," Tiffany said. "We talk about often — as a team ­— it's easier to learn from losses than wins. But we've been trying to learn from the victories, and we have improved, but John Tillman and his crew did a fantastic job preparing their men and then they made incredible plays over, and over, and over again. And so, we have a lot to learn.”

The Cavaliers return to action on March 26 when they host Notre Dame at Klöckner Stadium. Opening faceoff is set for 1 p.m. on ACC Network.